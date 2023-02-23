Steve Bannon sued by own lawyers over unpaid legal fees

3
Andrew Feinberg
·2 min read

Steven Bannon, the former Trump White House strategist turned convicted felon and conservative podcaster, has been sued by the law firm that represented him in numerous state and federal proceedings over the last few years over unpaid legal fees totaling more than $480,000.

In a civil complaint filed last week in a New York State court, the law firm of Davidoff, Hutcher and Citron said Bannon incurred nearly a million dollars in billed hours and expenses from the firm as one of its partners, Robert Costello, represented him in proceedings starting in November 2020, when Mr Bannon was arrested on fraud charges relating to his promotion of an alleged charity to build a privately funded border wall along the US-Mexico border.

That case was eventually dismissed after Bannon recieved a last-minute presidential pardon from then-president Donald Trump on the day his term in the White House expired, but Mr Costello also represented Bannon during his trial last year for criminal contempt of Congress after he was indicted for defying a subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, as well as several other state court matters.

Of the $855,487.87 in fees and expenses owed by Bannon, the ex-Breitbart News executive only paid $375,000, according to the firm’s civil complaint.

The firm has also asked the court to award it the costs it is incurring to bring the civil action against Bannon, who is currently facing another state-level fraud charge stemming from the wall-building scheme that led to his prior federal indictment.

The former Trump aide also incurred legal fees during the time Mr Costello’s firm was engaged to help Bannon deal with the January 6 panel subpoena, which he ended up blowing off completely.

In June, a Washington DC jury convicted him of contempt of Congress and a federal judge sentenced him to four months in jail. But Bannon’s sentence has been put on hold while he appeals the conviction.

Bannon is also parting company with a separate group of lawyers who are representing him in his criminal case before the New York court over the fake border wall charity. In a court filing, the lawyers said there had been a breakdown in communication with the right-wing podcaster.

Recommended Stories

  • PFF evaluates LSU’s quarterback situation in 2023 with Jayden Daniels

    Pro Football Focus predicted the starting quarterback for each top-25 team, and there were no surprises for LSU.

  • TikTok Calls EU’s Move to Ban App From Its Phones ‘Un-European’

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok was caught completely off guard when the European Union’s executive arm told staff to delete the video-sharing app from phones on Thursday. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeTheo Bertram

  • List: Some of the largest private donations to Ukraine

    Some of the largest private donations in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago have come from American technology companies and European foundations or companies with a social mission. Another measure of support of Ukraine and Ukrainians can be seen in the astronomical growth of U.S.-based nonprofits like Nova Ukraine and Razom for Ukraine, both of which were founded in 2014 after Russia first invaded Crimea. The private sector aid is a small portion of the overall global response, with the U.S. Congress allocating $113 billion in aid to Ukraine so far.

  • Ex-Pharma Executive Charged With Insider Trading of Kodak Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- A former pharmaceutical company executive and his cousin were charged in New York with insider trading for allegedly trading on misappropriated information about a pandemic-related government loan to Eastman Kodak Co.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced t

  • Average long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.5% this week

    The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level since November, more grim news for a housing market that's been in decline for a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.5% from 6.32% last week. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and quash persistent, four-decade high inflation.

  • China's Henan goes on charm offensive to assure Foxconn chairman of comprehensive 'services' for world's largest iPhone factory

    A top official in central Henan province, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, has called on the head of Foxconn Technology Group to keep its local operations and investment amid recent initiatives by the company and other Apple suppliers to expand their manufacturing supply chain outside China. Lou Yangsheng, the Chinese Communist Party's Secretary in Henan, on Wednesday met Foxconn chairman and chief executive Liu Young-way, who was visiting the province, to assure the company that the

  • 2023 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Preview: Top-12 rankings, sleepers and draft strategy

    Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our positional series by examining an outfield group that isn't as deep as we've seen in recent years.

  • The forewoman of the Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election is now causing a headache for prosecutors

    Lawyers to Republican witnesses in the investigation into 2020 election subversion are now trying to quash indictments.

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Unhinged Details Of Her 'National Divorce' Idea

    The Republican congresswoman from Georgia proposed prohibiting Democrats from voting for five years if they moved to a red state.

  • How one city cut gun violence in half and may become a model around the country

    More than 6,000 people have been fatally shot in the U.S. so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. While many leaders debate various solutions -- restrictions on firearms, increased mental health funding, investment for youth -- ABC News recently talked to community leaders in Omaha, Nebraska, where officials have seen a steady decrease in reported gun violence over the past 15 years. Police officials, advocates and community leaders attribute some of the decrease to Omaha 360 -- an initiative started in 2009 by the Empowerment Network that involves nonprofits, neighborhood associations, churches and local law enforcement.

  • Czech company produces inflatable HIMARS for Ukraine to fool Russian military – video

    A company from the city of Děčín, Czech Republic, produces and sends to Ukraine inflatable HIMARS and M270 multiple launch rocket systems to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine confuse invading Russian forces, a video circulating on social media shows.

  • Even Laura Ingraham Shoots Down Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'National Divorce' Idea

    The Fox News host picked holes in the Georgia lawmaker's widely condemned proposal to divide red states and blue states.

  • Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is Hardening

    (Bloomberg) -- As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine struggles into its second year, his transformation of Russian society is in overdrive.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeThe Russian leader has unleashed

  • Letters: Jim Jordan settling personal vendettas

    Letters: Americans deserve better. We need a renter's tax credit. Don't give our water to the west. Stop kicking the Medicare and Social Security cans.

  • Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s: ‘Treat Yourself’

    Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.“Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”The

  • As California police fight rampant prostitution, johns line up like they're at a 'fast-food drive-through'

    San Diego law enforcement authorities made dozens of arrests amid a human trafficking and sexual exploitation investigation, as California sees brazen prostitution increase.

  • Russia Drops Ominous Warning About Attack on Second Country

    SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b

  • She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

    The Daytona 500 race brought a lot of visitors to the area

  • 3 teens arrested after 15-year-old girl murdered in her bed in Peachtree City

    Police said the victim was found with a head injury at The Greens at Braelinn apartments around 6 a.m.