Steve Bannon Has Surrendered To New York Authorities To Face Fraud Charges Over His "We Build The Wall" Campaign

Steve Bannon has surrendered to authorities in New York, where he will be indicted on Thursday for allegedly pocketing $1 million for personal expenses from his controversial fundraising campaign We Build the Wall.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will hold a press briefing announcing Bannon's indictment at 1 p.m., and the arraignment will follow about an hour later.

A former Trump strategist, Bannon is one of four people accused of defrauding donors to the campaign, which raised more than $25 million. In August 2020, federal prosecutors charged Bannon, Andrew Badolato, Timothy Shea, and Brian Kolfage, who started the fundraiser, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Kolfage allegedly spent the money on "home renovations, payments toward a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments, and credit card debt." Bannon, Badolato, and Shea were accused of spending on "travel, hotels, consumer goods, and personal credit card debts."

Though all four initially denied wrongdoing and claimed the charges were politically motivated, Kolfage and Badolato pleaded guilty this year, and Shea's trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Bannon evaded the charges thanks to a pardon from former president Trump in the final hours of his presidency.

A presidential pardon, however, applies only to federal charges. The New York investigation into Bannon's alleged criminal conduct began as early as March 2021, according to a Bloomberg report at the time.

Bannon traveled to New York on Wednesday, his attorney said. In a statement released the day before, Bannon called the state charges "phony" and again sought to paint the case as political.

"They are coming after all of us, not only President Trump and myself," he said in a statement to CNBC. "I am never going to stop fighting. In fact, I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first."

Bannon faces more legal woes than just the New York fraud case. In July, he was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena to testify and hand over documents to the Jan. 6 committee. He will be sentenced in that case in October.

