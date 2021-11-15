Steve Bannon surrenders to the FBI
Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon surrendered to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday to face contempt charges.
After Adele was spotted with sports agent Rich Paul at the NBA Finals, it seems all but guaranteed they'll go official.
"It should be a surprise to no one that Michael Flynn is saying the kind of things that he is saying," Bernstein said.
The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Get market news worthy
Fox opinion shows are populated with the most intelligent guests that also happen to be conservative. The list of people on CNN and MSNBC is scary.
“It’s all about transparency, so the American people can judge for themselves,” Meadows griped about Rod Rosenstein in 2018.
Trump has been hinting that he would run for the White House again in 2024. Alyssa Farah told CNN "folks are teeing up to run" against him.
Don’t be fooled by the $1.75 trillion price tag on Biden’s domestic policy proposal. It will cost way more. | Letters to the Editor
Former President Donald Trump is amping up his battle against “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers" who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill
Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, served as Trump's second chief of staff from mid-2017 to early 2019.
Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to "experts and exceptional global talents" who will contribute to the growth of the kingdom under its ambitious reform plans, state news agency SPA reported last week. Foreigners in Saudi Arabia usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years and tied to employment.
Esper said he thought he would be fired after he gave a press conference opposing Trump on invoking the Insurrection Act against protesters in DC.
Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday he has no regrets hyping the infamous Steele dossier now that Special Counsel John Durham has further discredited the already debunked document.
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine voters were bracing on Sunday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/daughter-philippine-president-duterte-files-candidacy-vp-poll-body-2021-11-13 on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice president.
When Marvin Olasky gets angry emails from readers — more often than not about an expose of wrongdoing at an evangelical church, or about a story that reflects poorly on Donald Trump — he has a stock reply. “We think this is useful to the Church,” he tells disgruntled readers, “because we are also sinners.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As the longtime editor of World, a Christian news organization that has a website, a biweekly magazine and a set of podcasts, Olasky
Anadolu AgencyHAMBURG–Germany is scrambling to deal with a raging fourth wave of COVID-19 as the country this week recorded its highest number of cases yet amid flatlining vaccination rates, fractured political decision-making, and an increasingly radical anti-vaccine movement.More than 16 million people aged 12 or above—around a third of the country’s population—remain unvaccinated, according to Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, and health minister Jens Spahn has publicly
The vice president has been at Biden's side during this administration's two major failures -- the crisis at the border, and the collapse of Afghanistan.
Butler County Sheriff’s OfficeAfter a federal jury convicted a Chinese spy boss of espionage earlier this month, counterintelligence officials told The Daily Beast that the case could be a seminal moment for the United States, as it works to combat a problem that has the FBI opening a new counterintelligence case into China every 12 hours.Yanjun Xu, a deputy director of a foreign intelligence branch of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), became the first Chinese intelligence official to be
An account for New Hampshire's Moms for Liberty chapter said anyone who wished to contribute to the fund could PayPal it with the note "CRT Bounty."
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Democracy is at risk in the Balkan countries seeking to join the European Union, with Bosnia a particular concern, Croatia's foreign minister warned on Monday as the EU's top diplomat promised to revive North Macedonia's membership bid https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/status-balkan-hopefuls-eu-membership-bids-2021-09-28. "The situation in the Western Balkans is getting worse, divisions are deepening ... we also see the threat to democracy," Foreign Minister Grlic Radman told reporters.