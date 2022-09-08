Steve Bannon surrenders to New York state prosecutors

Steve Bannon, who once served as an aide to former President Donald Trump, arrived at a New York state courthouse on Thursday to face felony charges in connection to his role in an online fundraising campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

