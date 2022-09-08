Steve Bannon surrenders to New York state prosecutors

Storyful

A bull was seen trotting across a parkway in Germantown, Tennessee, on Sunday, September 4, after it escaped a local fair.Kelly Earnheart was stopped at a set of traffic lights on the South Germantown Parkway when she spotted the bull.“Well, that’s not something you see every day,” she can be heard saying in this video.According to local news, the bull escaped from the annual Delta Fair & Music Festival, less than a mile from where Earnheart was recording.Speaking to local media, fair director Mark Lovell said the bull was eventually captured but had to be euthanized. “Unfortunately, for public safety, they had to put him down,” he said. Credit: Kelly Earnheart via Storyful