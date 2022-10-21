Steve Bannon sentencing: Jail term shows January 6 risks for Trump

Steve Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress in July

Despite the jeers of "fascist traitor!", Steve Bannon looked relaxed as he arrived at a Washington, DC federal courthouse on Friday, clutching a copy of the Financial Times and commenting on "the global elites".

Before stepping inside, Bannon told a small group of journalists, live streamers, supporters, and critics that the "illegitimate regime, their judgement day is on 8th November, when the Biden administration ends".

It was the kind of language that got Bannon in trouble in the first place. Ahead of the January 6, 2021 attack which Trump supporters launched on the Capitol, he had told listeners on his right-wing podcast that "all hell would break loose" that day.

After the 2020 election, Bannon was one of a gaggle of Trump allies who sought ways to overturn the results in favour of Mr Trump, who lost by several million votes but claimed victory regardless. He pushed election conspiracy theories on his War Room show, and encouraged listeners to get involved in efforts to question or overturn the results.

He then defied a congressional subpoena when the House committee investigating the January 6 riot demanded he comply with its inquiry, which Bannon had dubbed "a clown show."

The committee referred the case to the Justice Department, and the former top Trump adviser was found guilty of contempt of Congress earlier this year.

Now US District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, has sentenced him to serve four months in jail and to pay a $6,500 fine after noting he'd shown "no remorse for his actions".

The sentence was a far cry from the six-month jail term and $200,000 fine that prosecutors had requested, but its symbolism is perhaps more significant. The sentence strikes at the heart of Mr Trump's orbit and represents one of the most high-profile punishments yet handed down to his backers, several of whom have faced federal investigations. The outcome of a case like Bannon's could point to unfavourable outcomes for Mr Trump, and other top lieutenants, in the coming months and years.

It's especially important because the January 6 committee has now directly issued a subpoena to Mr Trump, demanding extensive documents and correspondence from the weeks leading up to the Capitol attack, and from the day itself. Mr Trump is not expected to comply. The move could set off another legal skirmish for the former president - though it's one that could be quickly resolved should the Republican Party take over the House of Representatives after the midterm elections on 8 November.

'Why does Steve Bannon get his own system of justice?'

After the sentencing, Bannon said that he respected the judge and would appeal the sentence. But despite the court's admonishments, he then referred to the Biden administration as "illegitimate" and called for the US attorney general to be impeached.

Some of Bannon's detractors did not feel the punishment went far enough. "If any of the rest of us were subpoenaed by Congress and refused to appear, we'd be thrown in jail," tweeted Tristain Snell, a former prosecutor in the New York attorney general's office. "Why does Steve Bannon get his own system of justice?"

Bannon's woes are just one aspect of the multi-pronged legal battles faced by Trumpworld.

Though the Republican Party remains almost uniformly deferential to Mr Trump, federal, state, and local prosecutors have launched multiple investigations into his actions, ranging in scope from fraud to election tampering to inappropriate handling of classified documents.

Nor is this Steve Bannon's only case - New York prosecutors have charged him with fraud and money laundering for his role with an organisation that sought to build a wall on the US southern border. That case carries "far more risk" for Bannon, said Miriam Baer, vice dean of Brooklyn Law School.

Bannon, a former investment banker who briefly dabbled in Hollywood, first gained notoriety in conservative circles by running the right-wing website Breitbart News. He supported populist ideas and found a vehicle for them in 2016, when Mr Trump ran for president.

To Trump supporters and allies, Bannon is one of the key defenders and promoters of the former president's "Maga" [Make America Great Again] ideology.

For detractors, he is one of Mr Trump's worst enablers. As chief strategist in the White House, he pushed for some of the most controversial policies, most notably a 2017 ban on travellers from several Muslim-majority countries that triggered accusations of Islamophobia from Mr Trump's critics. He also urged the president to take a more aggressive stance towards China. A 2022 article in The Atlantic dubbed him the "American Rasputin."

Though he left the White House in 2017 after a turbulent run, Bannon has remained influential in right wing politics. He has continued to promote Mr Trump and his politics on his podcast, which Bannon at one point claimed had racked up 29 million downloads, according to ProPublica. The show also features right-wing celebrities like Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The legal risk did not appear to deter Mr Bannon from using his characteristic hyperbole. This included threatening to go "medieval" on prosecutors who charged him.

Prosecutors cited his threats as they argued for a jail term, noting: "Through his public platforms, the Defendant has used hyperbolic and sometimes violent rhetoric to disparage the Committee's investigation, personally attack the Committee's members, and ridicule the criminal justice system."

The prosecution cited Bannon's bombastic threats while appealing for him to face a jail sentence

Donald Trump has repeatedly decried investigations into him and his associates as a partisan witch hunt designed to persecute conservatives, including when addressing supporters on the campaign trail.

Among some of Mr Trump's backers, Bannon's sentence will likely be treated as evidence that the federal bureaucracy has unfairly dogged the former president.

If his appeal against the jail sentence does not succeed, a stint inside could silence Bannon temporarily. But it remains to be seen whether a different version will emerge from this process.

On Friday, the presiding judge said he hoped Bannon's punishment would at least have a cautionary effect on his imitators.

"Others must be deterred," Judge Nichols said, "from committing similar crimes".