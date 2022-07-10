Steve Bannon willing to testify to Jan. 6 committee after Trump waives executive privilege

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has indicated to the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol that he may be willing to testify, after all.

Bannon, who was in contact with former President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, refused to comply with a subpoena issued last fall, claiming executive privilege from Trump. Both the committee and full House voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

Overnight Sunday, the committee received a letter from Bannon's lawyer stating the former adviser would testify, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. and a committee member, said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I expect that we will be hearing from him. And there are many questions that we have for him," she said.

In recent days, as the former president grew frustrated with what he decried as a one-sided presentation by the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans, Trump said he would waive that privilege claim, according to a letter Saturday to Bannon's lawyer.

“If you reach an agreement on a time and place for your testimony, I will waive executive privilege for you, which allows for you to go in and testify truthfully and fairly, as per the request of the unselect committee of political thugs and hacks,” Trump wrote.

Bannon faces trial on contempt charge

Bannon, who was White House chief strategist for the first few months of Donald Trump's presidency, refused to comply with subpoenas from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. The Select Committee voted unanimously Oct. 19 to hold Bannon in congressional contempt.

"Mr. Bannon stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena," Thompson said at the time. "That’s not acceptable. No one in this country, no matter how wealthy or how powerful, is above the law."

The full House voted two days later, 229-202. All Democrats voted in favor; most Republicans voted against.

Bannon was then indicted by the Justice Department on a contempt charge and is facing a trial start date of July 18 on that charge.

Committee member Rep. Jaime Raskin suggested Bannon, "after watching, presumably, all of these people come forward, you know, including Cassidy, Hutchinson, you know, he's decided that he wants to come in and if he wants to come in, I'm certain that the committee would be very interested in hearing from him."

Both Raskin, who spoke to CBS News, and Lofgren indicated Bannon would first be deposed under oath, in private, by the committee, just as other witnesses have been.

The committee's next hearing is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with another following in prime-time on Thursday.

