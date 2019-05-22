Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Faces An Uphill Battle With Climate Hawks

Steve Bullock, the two-term Democratic governor of Montana, was among the chorus of voices denouncing Trump’s June 2017 decision to pull the U.S. out of the historic Paris climate agreement, calling the move “shortsighted and dangerous.”

Two years later, the mainstream Democrat from deep-red Montana is pitching himself as the person to take down Trump in 2020 and restore the United States as a leader in the climate fight.

The 53-year-old Montana native announced his bid for president last week, joining an already giant field of Democrats. On his campaign website, he writes that “as Big Oil reaps huge profits and takes over our public lands, our politicians stand by and do literally nothing to deal with the climate crisis.”

But Bullock’s tenure as governor has been mixed. It includes protecting the state’s coal industry and railing against Obama administration greenhouse gas limits and a moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands. He supported the development of the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline and blasted President Barack Obama for his decision to block the project in 2015. He voiced “deep concern” about the Obama administration’s proposed hydraulic fracturing regulation in 2013, aimed at better protecting water resources.

Bullock has also said fossil fuels will remain part of the nation’s energy portfolio for decades to come and dismissed the idea that the nation can wean itself off dirty fuels within the timeframe some are calling for.

“I think coal, for the foreseeable future, is going to have a place in our country,” he told reporters the day he announced his candidacy.

It’s a record that doesn’t sit well with progressives who are looking to the Democratic primary candidates to set out clear priorities for climate policy.

“It’s 2019 and scientists say we have just 11 years to transform our economy and society to preserve human civilization as we know it,” said Stephen O’Hanlon, a co-founder of the Sunrise Movement, the youth-led climate advocacy group that has spearheaded the push for a Green New Deal.

“Talking about deregulating fracking, opening federal lands to coal mining, and parroting industry lies about ‘clean coal’ is unacceptable. Those kinds of policies are a death sentence for our generation.”

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock after signing several bills into law earlier this month in Helena. (Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman for HuffPost) More

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the leading United Nations body of researchers studying anthropogenic warming, warned in a sobering report last October that governments must slash global emissions nearly in half by 2030, and reach net-zero emissions by mid-century, to keep temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, the ambitious target of the historic 2015 Paris accord.

The findings thrust the climate crisis into the national spotlight. In February, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) introduced the Green New Deal resolution, which called for a nationwide mobilization to decarbonize the U.S. economy over the next decade. It has become a litmus test for Democrats vying to topple the Trump administration, which has repeatedly dismissed and downplayed the threat of climate change.

As a number of Democratic presidential hopefuls are embracing the ambitious Green New Deal framework — a few have rolled out comprehensive climate and green jobs plans — Bullock has joined more moderate candidates in calling for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris pact and invest in technologies to capture carbon emissions, but hasn’t gone much further than that. He has called the Green New Deal “aspirational” and said he’s looking to prioritize tangible solutions.