What Steve Clifford said about Brandon Miller’s injury before the Hornets’ game in Brooklyn

Another day, another injury for the Charlotte Hornets.

Brandon Miller is the latest key player to be added to the lengthy list after sitting out against Brooklyn on Thursday night in the final game of the Hornets’ road trip. Miller tweaked his left ankle late in the first half of Tuesday’s in-season tournament loss to the New York Knicks, but still played in the second half before getting pulled late with the outcome well in hand.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts after a call during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Against the Nets, though, the rookie was a no-go.

“Hopefully, it won’t be long,” coach Steve Clifford said. “I think he’s more day-to-day right now. He’s a tough guy. He wants to play, so hopefully it will just be tonight. I don’t think it will be long.”

Miller got in a pregame quick session on the Barclays Center court, but minutes after it concluded and he walked off with Bryce McGowens, he was ruled out.

“Yeah, he couldn’t play,” Clifford said. “He’s out tonight just because he’s not able to do it. So, if there was any way he could play, he would play.”

Miller’s absence means the Hornets are without five players who are expected to play significant roles this season. LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, Nick Richards and Frank Ntilikina are also nursing various ailments, leaving Charlotte extremely short-handed.

The result will lead to a mix-and-match approach against the Nets.

“We are going to play a couple of lineups that guys will have to play a couple of positions they haven’t played before,” Clifford said. “And still, if we don’t rebound, run back on defense, not turn the ball over and get good shots … Again, in this league the one thing about the NBA is they are all great players.

“In college, sometimes let’s face it: the high major teams are going to play a number of games every year they are probably not going to lose. It’s just Division I, you’ve got these guys and these guys. We don’t have that. Right now, with this lineup we’re playing tonight, it’s not anywhere where we thought it would be at the beginning of the year. … But it just starts with, you’ve got to take care of what you need to take care of.”