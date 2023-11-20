What Steve Clifford said before the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Boston Celtics

Homecourt hasn’t provided much of an advantage for the Charlotte Hornets through the season’s initial month.

After starting off the season with a come-from-behind victory over Atlanta, the Hornets have dropped their last six outings at Spectrum Center leading into Monday night’s matchup with the Boston Celtics. Their single victory has them among the worst home records in the NBA.

“Listen, we have to change that,” coach Steve Clifford said. “If you’re going to have a good year, you have to win at home. We’re off to a bad, bad start here, but there’s plenty of time to change it.”

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford reacts to a call against forward/guard Brandon Miller following Miller’s one-handed dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks during second half action on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Bucks defeated the Hornets 130-99.

In order to do so, the Hornets first have to get healthy. That will allow Charlotte to take the next step Clifford is seeking.

“Right now, to me, what we have to do … we’ve got these guys out, but we’ve got to get to playing groups,” Clifford said. “One thing with Boston if you watch them, they’ve had their guys. They’ve had guys sit out games, but they’ve had their guys. They have their playing groups, they know who’s going to play with whom, and we haven’t been able to get to that yet.”

Here’s what else Clifford had to say before tipoff:

On the importance of using the team’s best lineup combinations

“We can start to (Monday night) a little bit,” Clifford said. “Terry (Rozier), when he gets back, will obviously be a big part of it, Cody (Martin), Frank (Ntilikina). We’ve got to get so guys are comfortable knowing, ‘I’m going to play with them during this stretch, this is what he likes to run when I’m on the floor.’”

“For a team like us, it’s critical to get there. We’ve been all over the place obviously with the guys that have been out. And now that Miles (Bridges) is back, we’ve got to get to that in these next seven games.”

On Nick Richards, who was spotted on site after morning shootaround

“I think he feels better,’ Clifford said. “As you know, the NBA has a protocol, which is smart. And he’s still got quite a ways to go in that before he’d be cleared to do anything.”