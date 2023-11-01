What Steve Clifford said before the Charlotte Hornets met the Houston Rockets

Although things have been a little up-and-down for the Charlotte Hornets through the season’s initial week, there’s at least one constant.

And it’s not of the flattering variety.

“What we haven’t done, we haven’t started well,” coach Steve Clifford Wednesday night said prior to tip off against the Houston Rockets. “You’ve got to play 48 minutes in this league. We didn’t start well against Atlanta, we were able to overcome that. We didn’t start well against Detroit (and) it was the difference in the game. And then the other night after the first 5 1/2 minutes, we actually played well.

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford gives instructions to his team during second half action against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Nets defeated the Hornets 133-121.

“The effort has been good, but playing hard in this league is not enough. Playing hard gives you a chance, especially a team like we have. But we’ve got to be purposeful from the beginning and it’s been different things different nights.”

Far too often, the Hornets are settling for long jumpers early in the short clock, which if missed can lead directly to fastbreaks. Getting the ball into the paint and could go a long way in lessening the problematic scoring droughts.

“That’s when we are at our best,” Clifford said.

Here’s some more notable things Clifford had to say about their matchup with the Rockets:

More physicality

Being effective in the paint starts with attitude. And Clifford wants to see more of it from the Hornets after they were bullied somewhat during their three-game homestand.

“Yeah, it’s got to be a big part of our team,” Clifford said. “If you want to look at a team game whether we can surprise people, which I think we can, then I think their size and the physicality part has to develop that way. That has to be a position to me, as we move forward, where you say that’s going to be an advantage for us most nights.

“Last year the Rockets were the best offensive rebounding team in the NBA. …. And like a lot of other teams, we are trying to do the same thing. Their perimeter guys are coming to the glass more. So that’s a part that I see as we evolve here, needing to be a strength for our team.”

Rotation roulette

Among the things Clifford and his staff are trying to figure out: which player combinations work best together. The answers could still be weeks away, given the Hornets are missing two injured players — Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina — and Miles Bridges isn’t eligible to play until Nov. 17 when his suspension is complete.

But it’s something Clifford is still sorting through.

“That’s ever evolving,” Clifford said. “That’s every day. To be honest with you, I think once you start playing, I think if you talk to most coaches, that’s what you spend your time on. But I do have to be careful in that it still starts with you want the guys on your team to be in rhythm when they are playing.

“And you can’t just do,’We are going to play matchup basketball every night,’ because you can’t be taking guys out. I really think if a guy doesn’t play at least six minutes, you can’t expect him to play well. You try to get to a certain rotation and a lot of that starts with your primary scorers and what’s best for them. And then the role players kind of fill in around that. So, you have the best chance to be good on offense, defense and rebounding for 48 minutes.”