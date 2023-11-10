What Steve Clifford said about Charlotte Hornets in-season tournament opener in Washington

Count Steve Clifford among those who are in favor of the NBA’s latest wrinkle.

The Charlotte Hornets are playing their first in-season tournament game on Friday night, taking on Washington in East Group 3 action at Capital One Arena. And their coach is looking forward to participating in the new concept, which will crown a champion in Las Vegas next month.

“Being a big soccer fan, like Manchester United, we lost two weeks in the Carabao Cup 3-0 and it was a big deal,” Clifford said before the game. “Being a fan, I enjoy the soccer. Last year they won it and it was a big deal. I watched the game. It was at Wembley (Stadium).

“And I can see that it will take some time. But I do think that a single-elimination tournament when you get out of pool play could be a lot of fun and hopefully we can get there.”

Each conference is broken up into three groups and the Hornets have the Wizards, Milwaukee and New York in theirs. There are four designated games in group play and the Hornets’ composite record in those four outings will determine whether they move to the knockout round.

Although the tournament is in its infant stage, Clifford believes the players’ competitive instinct is going to kick in because of the extra incentive: $500,000 for each member of the team that wins it all in Nevada on Dec. 9.

“I think it will,” Clifford said. “For our fan base and everybody, it’s not part of what we are used to, where again, if you watch European soccer it’s a big part of what they do. So, our guys, a lot of the reason these guys are here is because they are the best competitors and it’s another opportunity to compete. And I do think the single-elimination thing can be an exciting dynamic as people get used to it.”

Here’s what else Clifford has to say leading into the Hornets’ outing in Washington:

On the issues when teams go smaller

“When they (the Wizards) downsized (on Wednesday) we really struggled,” Clifford said, “and we spent a lot of time on that these last two days. You want to be able to play with your best guys on the floor and with the guys that we have healthy now, we need to play with a center. PJ (Washington) obviously is good. He’s a good downsized center.

“But what happens is it’s just hard for us to have enough scoring on the floor when he’s there.’ So, it’s not just the matchup part right now with these injuries. We have to be able to play — regardless of who we are playing and what they are trying to do — with our centers out there.”

On keeping Mark Williams and Nick Richards on the floor

“Those two guys are traditional centers and you are asking them to do some things on the defensive end of the floor that they haven’t grown up doing,” Clifford said. “So, the quicker that we can get them comfortable doing it the better off we are going to be. Because it’s not just (Friday night). This is (for teams like) Boston where they do it with a traditional center.

“But we have spent more time this year working on normal rotations, and putting the ‘5’ man in different places on the floor. It’s hard. If you watch them as the ball moves they naturally go to protect the rim and it’s an instinct that I see. It is not easy for them. But we have to do it, particularly the pick-and-rolls.”