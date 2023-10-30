What Steve Clifford said before the Hornets closed out a three-game homestand vs. Brooklyn

After two days to stew about Friday night’s loss to Detroit, the Charlotte Hornets are back in action Monday night, hosting the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s the finale of a three-game series that began with promise for the Hornets. But they took a step back when they were bullied on the boards by Detroit, with the Pistons finishing with a commanding 51-42 edge in the rebounding department.

That’s not a recipe for success. Neither are the 18 dunks they’ve yielded in two games.

“If we’re going to be able to be a surprise team, which I think we can, the rebounding piece has got to be a big strength,” coach Steve Clifford said before the game. “Detroit, I would say looking at things, they will be one of the better rebounding teams in the league. But the differential can’t be that. I mean, it’s the biggest part of the game.”

Brandon Miller update

It’s been a relatively smooth transition for the No. 2 pick so far.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Heading into the Hornets’ matchup with the Nets, Brandon Miller is averaging 15 points per game off the bench. He’s also connected on five 3-pointers, making him the second player in franchise history to meet those thresholds in their first two career games.

The other? PJ Washington.

“Impressive,” Clifford said. “Actually the whole thing from the time after summer league since he’s gotten here — his attitude, the way he works. To play in this league, you’re talented, but he’s one of the few guys, even within guys in this league — Tracy McGrady was like this — somebody would show him something and he could do it that night.

“They’re all talented. Brandon Miller, you show him something in the afternoon and he can do it tonight. He has a super high IQ and it comes easy to him. He sees what has to happen, whether it’s a technique thing on defense or you change something, and you don’t teach that. You don’t teach that, any of that. He learns quickly.”

And that’s not all.

“He doesn’t need a lot of reps,” Clifford said. “That’s another thing in this league, is the better players don’t have to do something day after day. They can do it. The younger players coming into the league don’t have the foundation they used to years ago. He does. He played in a great college program, and I think the fact his dad played football at Alabama probably helped.

“When you coach him, he understands that this is important. When somebody says, ‘Let’s do it this way,’ he does it that way. He’s got size, he has instincts, he’s tough and he likes to play. I don’t know how good he can be, but he’s super talented and he’s got the right attitude about him.”

LaMelo Ball update

The Hornets’ star point guard is still working himself back into form.

LaMelo Ball has made a 3-pointer in 53 straight games, marking the longest streak in franchise history. He’s also the youngest player in NBA history to make a three in 50 consecutive outings.

Ball is averaging 32 minutes a game. Don’t expect that number to increase too much too soon. Charlotte is playing it cautious with Ball as he ramps his activity up during his recovery from March 1 ankle surgery.

“We are still trying to be careful,” Clifford said. “He’s only been cleared for contact for maybe a month now and Mark (Williams) is the same. They’re not 100%, but also it’s not like they’re 50%, either. They’re getting there but we want to be careful for sure. We’re going to sub in a similar way (against the Nets), too.”