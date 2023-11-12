Steve’s Coats for Kids continues collection at Southern Christmas show

For the past two decades, Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson has been influential in keeping Queen City kids warm throughout the fall and winter.

To ring in the holiday season, a large collection drive was held at the Southern Christmas Show from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

ALSO READ: GET INVOLVED: START A COAT DRIVE

Udelson took part in today’s collection, taking coats and chatting with people who were donating. Some people at the event told Channel 9 they’ve made contributing to the drive an annual task to check off of their list.

“Like this morning, it’s raining, people are standing out in line, and it was cold this morning. You don’t want anyone to be cold, especially around the holidays,” Kaitlin Petruska said.

The next coat collection drive will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, in collaboration with the Delta Sigman Theta Sorority.

(WATCH BELOW: Steve’s Coats for Kids celebrates 20 years with annual Renaissance Festival collection)