Steve Coogan cast as detective in Stephen Lawrence ITV drama

Steve Coogan will play a detective in a new ITV drama about the investigation into the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

The Oscar-nominated actor will appear as DCI Clive Driscoll, who led the search that resulted in two people being convicted of the teenager's murder - 18 years on.

The three-part ITV drama will serve as a sequel to its 1999 programme, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

It's set 13 years after his death and shows the family's "ongoing struggle".

Producer Madonna Baptiste said the family's campaign for justice "totally transformed attitudes to race and equality in the UK."

"Current events only highlight how relevant and important Stephen's case remains" she added.

Coogan will portray DCI Clive Driscoll, the detective who led the murder investigation

Coogan is perhaps best known for his work with the comedy character Alan Partridge, but he has since enjoyed critical success in more serious roles.

He won a Bafta for best actor for his portrayal of comic actor Stan Laurel in Stan & Ollie; and starred as a journalist in Philomena, helping Judi Dench's titular character to track down her son. The latter film was nominated for best picture and best screenplay at the Oscars.

He will now appear alongside Small Axe actress Sharlene Whyte, as Baroness Doreen Lawrence; and Hugh Quarshie, reprising his role, from the original drama, as Neville Lawrence.

Who was Stephen Lawrence?

Stephen Lawrence

Stephen Lawrence was a black teenager who lived in Eltham in South London.

On 22 April 1993, at the age of 18, he was killed by a gang of white men in a racist attack. He had been waiting for a bus with a friend, when the gang attacked them.

Although some suspects were charged with his murder, these charges were later dropped before a trial could begin.

In the months and years that followed Mr Lawrence's death, his parents kept fighting for justice.

An inquiry into his killing and the police investigation was held, and in 1999 it found that the Metropolitan police had been "institutionally racist".

In 2012, two of the original suspects, Gary Dobson and David Norris, were found guilty of his murder and sent to prison, after new evidence was found.

Adapting real life murders

Tennant was praised for his "chilling" portrayal of the former civil servant

ITV has found success recently by adapting real life crime stories as TV dramas.

Last year, the David Tennant-starring Des, was well received by many critics. The three-part mini-series was based on the 1983 arrest of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, after the discovery of human remains causing the blockage of a drain near his home.

Louisa Mellor from website Den of Geek said the "nuanced" ITV series had been both "considered" and "responsible".

The Independent praised David Tennant's "skin-crawling" lead performance while expressing some reservations about the drama's "underwhelming" resolution.

Des also drew praise on Twitter, where one user called it "quite outstanding".

Meanwhile, The Pembrokeshire Murders, released last month, covered the re-opening of a case that led to the capture of Welsh serial killer John Cooper.

