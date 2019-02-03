Steve Forbes talks 'trust,' trade and good leadership in exclusive interview

Publishing magnate Steve Forbes doesn't know exactly what he'll talk about when he gives a speech at Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida, in March.

"I always speak from notes," he said ahead of his visit.

And he always wants to use "fresh material," Forbes said.

He does know a big focus will be on moral and ethical leadership in the business world.

"The timing couldn't be better," Forbes said.

Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media More

Ave Maria Law School created a new speakers series to introduce its students to ethical leaders from near and far.

The school in North Naples recently started a "Profiles in Ethical Leadership" program to host distinguished CEOs, entrepreneurs and other leaders at its campus to share their insights with students. Forbes will be among those leaders, the last speaker in the inaugural program.

The Signature Event will raise money for student scholarships.

"It's a little bit different than what you find at other schools," Forbes said of his interest in speaking at the Catholic law school. "They are not taking a cookie-cutter approach."

In a phone interview with the Daily News, Forbes talked about everything from business to politics to the economy.

Chocolate confusion: Missing tips on Kisses prompts Hershey to respond

The 'trust factor'

It's an ideal time to talk about ethical leadership because of the "trust factor," said Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media.

"There is less trust in government," he said. "There is less trust in financial institutions, less trust in the economic system, less trust in the education system. Less trust, which I think is the basis of it all, in money, the integrity of money."

That lack of trust is important, because in so many ways the capitalist system runs on trust.

So what characteristics does Forbes think define a truly great leader? Great leaders need to have a defined sense of direction, a trust in their people and the strength to move forward by making difficult decisions, even when they're not popular, he said.

"No matter how good you are, there are always going to be things that don't go right, mistakes you make, events, changes in the marketplace," Forbes said. "All sorts of things — and sometimes there are no playbooks, so you have to make decisions where you don't know how it's going to turn out."

Good leaders need a wider sense of concern and responsibility, rather than focusing so much on themselves, and they need a long-term perspective, instead of just considering the present and "what's in it for me," Forbes said.

"We certainly try to do that in our space," he said. "And try to also innovate. If people sense that positive things can happen that creativity can bear fruit for the future."

The world of publishing has changed drastically since Malcolm Stevenson "Steve" Forbes Jr. joined the family business as a researcher for Forbes magazine after graduating from Princeton University in 1970. His grandfather, an immigrant from Scotland with only a grade-school education, started Forbes in 1917.