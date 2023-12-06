Can Steve Fulop have it both ways on nepotism? Can he attack Menendez and support Murphy?

Instead of joining the Hudson County Democratic Party organization’s herd rush last month to endorse the 8th Congressional District incumbent for reelection in 2024, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop chose instead to publicly torch Rep. Robert Menendez Jr.

Apparently, what rankled Fulop, who is running for governor in 2025, is the fact that Menendez Jr. has remained largely mum about the federal charges leveled against his father, Sen. Bob Menendez, and has said nothing after the embattled senator leveled recent ominous “threats” at the top Hudson County Democrats who appear to have turned on him.

“When the Senator first got indicted, I thought maybe I could separate the father and son, and I even expressed that to Rob," Fulop tweeted Monday. “As time went on, I realized it is impossible to do that and the situations are tied together. It’s not a secret that Rob got to Congress only because of his dad's influence, so it’s fair to move on from Rob now because of that same influence.”

(for video) Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who is running for governor, speaks to the press about his transportation plan for the state. Monday, August 14, 2023

It was a gloves-off attack on the House of Menendez, which until the father’s latest troubles, was virtually unheard of in Hudson County. But by making the attack — which Rob Menendez replied with his own scathing retort — Fulop also offered up a concise case against nepotism, a subject that has the Democratic Party grassroots crackling with anger in recent weeks.

Progressive Democratic activists publicly — and party regulars, privately — fume over the U.S. Senate candidacy of Tammy Murphy, the governor’s wife, as an exercise in blatant, in-your-face nepotism.

Her bid has prompted cries of a Murphy dynastic power grab, with the governor using his Caesar-like powers to line up party support behind her candidacy. And almost on cue, the Hudson County party leaders and other prominent Democrats snapped like a Venetian blind in unison behind Tammy Murphy.

What does Fulop have to say?

Also snapping into line was Fulop.

I asked Fulop on Monday to square his nepotistic complaint about Menendez and his joining the Tammy Murphy parade.

First, he reasoned, as a “starting point,” that there is no comparison between the alleged dispensers of power, the governor and Menendez, who has been indicted on federal charges of acting as a foreign agent for Egypt in exchange for accepting bribes, and for allegedly using his power to block state and federal probes on behalf of allies.

Menendez has denied the charges and has not ruled out the possibility of running for reelection next year, although his prospects of winning are slim since most of the party and — as polls indicate — voters have abandoned him.

Rob Menendez Jr.

The senator “will go down in history as one of the most corrupt elected officials in the history of the state of New Jersey," said Fulop, who was thumped by the senior Menendez in a primary challenge for Congress in 2004.

That might make for good soundbites, but it’s a historical prediction, not an explanation of the thorny issue of nepotism. Fulop then acknowledged that the question of whether the Democratic Party’s swift support behind Tammy Murphy — she now has lined up the support of county chairs representing more than half of the state’s Democratic voters — was greased by her husband’s power is fair game.

“Tammy Murphy will and should be scrutinized and … more because of family relationships," Fulop said in the interview. “And that's fair game as any elected official and a family member that enters this business.”

More Charlie Stile: NJ's pols scoff at NY congestion pricing plan — but Jersey may actually benefit | Stile

Yet the difference — and the key point of his criticisms — was Rob Menendez’s failure to communicate to his 8th District constituents his father’s legal troubles and by remaining tight-lipped when his father vowed to unlock all the skeletons in Hudson County's Democratic closet.

That threat came after most of the top Hudson County Democratic officials, including Fulop, endorsed Tammy Murphy last month — a stunning rebuke to the senator, who has maintained an iron grip on Hudson over the past two decades.

“He has prioritized his father over his constituents,” Fulop said, adding that the silence “disqualifies” him.

Fulop’s attack sparked a nasty skirmish with Menendez on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with Menendez attacking Fulop for his city’s fiscal problems and mocking his vacation home in Rhode Island, while Fulop asserted that Rob's father ghost-wrote his tweets.

“Despite having worked to have a cordial, working relationship with Steve, he showed his true colors yesterday for everyone to see. Instead of addressing his policy failures and the impact they have had on Jersey City residents, Steve chose to go low," Rob Menendez said in a statement, adding that New Jersey residents can expect to see more of this “petulant” behavior.

But why is Tammy Murphy a better candidate?

First Lady Tammy Murphy speaks at the Hispanic heritage month celebration at Drumthwacket on Sept. 26, 2023, in Princeton.

But the political squabbling doesn’t fully explain why Fulop felt it was necessary to jump on the Tammy Murphy bandwagon before she was “scrutinized.”

His answer was simple: As mayor, he had established a sound positive working relationship with the New Jersey first lady on issues like maternal health, and he simply doesn’t know much about her chief rival so far, Rep. Andy Kim, the three-term South Jersey congressman who also is also running for the Senate next year.

“I don’t know Andy Kim prior to three weeks ago," Fulop said. “She does have familiarity with Jersey City and that matters.”

More Charlie Stile: Andy Kim must outflank Tammy Murphy — and the NJ ballot 'line.' Can he succeed?

But by jumping on the Hudson County bandwagon now and quickly endorsing Tammy Murphy without taking the time to properly vet both candidates, Fulop was joining the Murphy-Democratic Party establishment to snuff out the Kim threat as swiftly as possible.

It insures now that Tammy Murphy will get the prized organizational line on each county ballot, with President Joe Biden at the top. History has shown that the party line candidates almost always win.

Fulop — and Kim — have publicly criticized the system and called for it to be reformed.

But by endorsing Murphy, Fulop is part of a Democratic establishment that has circled its wagons around the House of Murphy, which is building its future on a variant of nepotism that has girded the House of Menendez.

Charlie Stile is a veteran New Jersey political columnist. For unlimited access to his unique insights into New Jersey’s political power structure and his powerful watchdog work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: stile@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Steve Fulop: Support for Tammy Murphy akin to Menendez nepotism