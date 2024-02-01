Steve Garvey may be a Dodger, but fans of the team prefer another California Senate candidate

A new survey of California voters shows Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, with a comfortable lead in the race to become the state’s next senator, but the race for second place — and thus a spot on the November ballot — is a dead heat.

The poll, from the University of Southern California, shows Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, tied with retired baseball player Steve Garvey, a Republican, with both at 15%. Schiff leads with 25%. No other candidate has more than single-digit support. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, got 7%.

Second place is significant in the primary election, because California has a “jungle primary” system where the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, go on to the November general election.

Surveyors spoke to 1,416 likely voters between Jan. 21 to 29. The poll has a margin of error of 2.6%. Most of the survey was conducted after the four frontrunners debated Jan. 22.

The poll showed that Asian and Latino voters may be the ones to swing the Senate race, with 37% of Asians and 31% of Latinos undecided. A quarter of non-Hispanic white and Black voters also reported being undecided.

Though Garvey has a storied career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, he doesn’t command a majority of Dodger fans’ support. Garvey, a first baseman, was an important part of the Dodgers’ pennant winning teams of the 1970s and early 1980s.

Among people who identified the L.A. baseball team as their favorite, 29% said they prefer Schiff, while 16% said they support Garvey and 15% back Porter.

“The battle for first place and second place is not really decided. All candidates have room to grow if they can persuade independent voters,” said USC political science professor Christian Grose in a statement. “These results show a Senate race that is in flux. California voters are just now tuning in, and many have yet to make up their minds. Schiff, followed by Porter and Garvey tied, have work to do between now and Election Day.”

Primary election day is March 5.