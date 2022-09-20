Steve Harvey Recalls Giving His Son's Friend $400K To Invest On His Behalf, 'He Gave Me Ten Times That Money In Two Years'

Sometimes it’s the children who know best.

Steve Harvey, whose real name is Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr., once offered his eldest son Broderick Jr. a position working for him. While he declined the job, he had a good idea of someone that he thought might be the better candidate.

“I wanted my son to help me run my company, my oldest son Broderick whose in television,” said Steve during an appearance on Earn Your Leisure.

Instead, his son told him that if Steve really wanted his business to grow, it was best he hired his best friend.

“And that was smart of him because he could’ve taken that check,” Steve also said.

He encouraged his father by explaining that the young man had more experience that would help to grow his business.

At the time, his son’s friend had just graduated from Morehouse College with honors and had offers on the table from Ivy League institutions across the nation. He had plans of attending and getting into exports and imports.

Steve took his son’s advice and decided to give him an opportunity within his company.

“I hired him and gave him a salary that would save all that going to school for him,” said Steve, who also explained why his son’s friend has managed to stay with the company for all of these years.

“The way we started was, I gave him $400,000, and said, ‘Hey man, show me what you’d do in the stock market,'” Steve explained during the episode.

He continued: “When I tell you that he gave me ten times that money in two years and then has quadrupled it again. That money is just sitting over there making money.”

According to a previous report from AfroTech, Steve Harvey’s net worth sits at $200 million.

While he may be a well-known entertainer and businessman today, prior to his rise to fame, the 65-year-old worked several jobs before landing a gig in stand-up comedy.

And, the rest is history.