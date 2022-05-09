Steve Harvey Says He Lost A Lot Of Respect For Will Smith, Calls His Oscars Slap A 'Punk Move'

Steve Harvey says he has lost respect for Will Smith, calling his Oscars slap a "punk move."

It's been two months since Will Smith and Chris Rock's infamous encounter at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Since then, many celebrities, have shared their thoughts on the situation, with Harvey being the latest to speak out on the televised fiasco.

During a keynote speaking event at the Georgia State University in Atlanta, Harvey broke his silence on the controversy.

In addition to sharing that he does not support Will Smith’s behavior at this year’s Oscars, the veteran comedian also slammed the Oscar award-winning actor for delivering that slap to Chris Rock, which he called a “punk move.”

Steve Harvey doesn't think he would have handled the slap as gracefully as Chris Rock did.

During the speaking engagement, Steve Harvey didn’t hold back his feelings toward the slap heard around the world.

The Family Feud host admitted that though he is a devote Christian, he doesn’t believe his Christianity would have been enough to react rationally had he been in Chris Rock’s shoes the night of the Oscars.

“I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m like a 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on,” Harvey said. “You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada [Will’s wife] would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

Steve Harvey said he 'lost a lot of respect' for Will Smith following the Oscars.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which covered the speaking event, Steve Harvey reportedly called Will Smith’s slap a “punk move” later adding, “I lost a lot of respect for him.”

Smith has been banned from Academy events for 10 years.

In April, the group said that in addition to accepting Smith’s resignation from the Academy, it was decided that the actor cannot attend Academy events or programs for a period of 10 years.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” said Smith’s apology when he resigned. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”