Steve Harvey says he ‘can’t find nothing wrong’ with Michael B. Jordan

Harvey appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘, where he opened up about Jordan’s relationship with Lori

In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve Harvey says he “can’t find anything wrong” with Michael B. Jordan, who is currently dating his stepdaughter, Lori Harvey.

Jordan and Lori have been going steady for a few months now. After confirming their relationship on Instagram this January, Jordan and Lori have been sharing their love with the world, frequently posting on social media, giving fans and the public glimpses into their relationship. Steve, Lori’s step-father, recently opened up about Jordan while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Known for her witty banter with her guests, DeGeneres dived right into Jordan’s relationship with Steve’s youngest daughter when interviewing him. She told the Family Feud host, “So your youngest daughter is dating Michael B. Jordan…I actually knew that was happening a while ago because Michael B. Jordan texted me and asked Portia and I to help him surprise her for her birthday to get horses for them to go riding. I thought, ‘Isn’t he just the greatest?'”

Steve immediately responded, explaining that he has “tried not to like” Jordan, but thinks he’s a “really good guy.”

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

He told DeGeneres, “You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — ’cause I done got rid of all of ’em. All of ’em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to, but this guy, is such a good guy, man.”

He went on to detail a connection he has found with Jordan, saying, “He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him!”

He finished by telling DeGeneres, “I’m hoping this lasts, you know, because this is a really really good guy, man. You know, I can’t whoop him! Most guys I say I can jump on ’em and take ’em out…” He then hilariously says that Jordan, “just looks like a real ass-whooping in the making.” DeGeneres assures Harvey that he is a good guy, telling him, “I think you’ll have him in your life for a while. He’s a good guy.”

Last month, Steve also opened up about Jordan to another comedian TV host, Jimmy Kimmel. When discussing Jordan’s epic Valentine’s Day gift for Lori, Harvey told Kimmel, “Good luck homie, because you know, Valentine’s comes every year…I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you’re gonna top that. But good luck, partner.”

Just like his interview with DeGeneres, though, he showed some affection for Jordan.

While discussing his Sexiest Man Alive title, he explained, “Let’s be clear about something. He is a nice guy, but he is not the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ to me, at all…but this kid, I like him. I’m pulling for him.”

