Steve Irwin's Wife Reveals the Real Reason Why She Hasn't Dated Since He Died

Steve Irwin's wife, Terri, has worked hard with her two children to celebrate the Crocodile Hunter's legacy-and he was recently honored with a Google doodle for his 57th birthday.



Thank you so much, @Google for honouring dad with his own #GoogleDoodle all over the world. A perfect way to celebrate his birthday, sharing everything he did to make the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/MrKdzTqZke - Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) February 21, 2019

But that hasn't stopped Australian tabloids from spreading gossip that the widow dated Australian actor Russell Crowe. Terri put those rumors to rest by clarifying a few things about her dating life.



The conservationist officially denied that she dated the Gladiator actor in an interview with Access Hollywood. Joined by her daughter, Bindi, Terri said that Russell has been a fierce ally in protecting the family's wildlife preserve in Australia, and that they are just friends. In fact, she hasn't dated anyone since her husband Steve passed away in 2006.

"He's a great guy but absolutely just a dear friend," Terri told Access Hollywood. "The saying goes, when it comes to friends I'd rather have four quarters than a hundred pennies... and he's definitely a quarter."

The mother also explained why she hasn't been romantically involved with anyone since Steve's death. "I feel a connection still with Steve," she told Access Hollywood. "You know when you take those vows, and say 'we'll be together as long as we both shall live,' I really don't think I would've married if I hadn't met Steve. And he's very special to me and continues to be." She even Tweeted a beautiful photo of them together to commemorate what would have been their 25th anniversary.

When asked by Access Hollywood if she wanted her mother to date, Bindi said she just wants her mom to be happy.

"Honestly, all I want in life in mom's happiness," said the 18-year-old. "What people sometimes forget is that when you find your soulmate, if you've found that soulmate you really don't want to move on. So mom had her soulmate and mom and dad will always be married and will always be together. I think that's a beautiful thing."

Terri Irwin now works as the owner of the Australia Zoo, where she continues to preserve the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve and cherish Steve's memory.

"And I've got beautiful kids and a lot of wonderful conservation work," she added. "So, I'm lonely for Steve but I'm not a lonely person."

