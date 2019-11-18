Steve Jang & Kanyi Maqubela form or fund as Kindred Ventures

Venture capitalists often mutter, "I haven't seen anything I like lately". Founders frequently complain that "investors are back-seat drivers who won't get their hands dirty." A $55 million fund with a fresh approach is aiming to address both those issues.

Steve Jang and Kanye Maquebla are two exceedingly smart and sweet guys who couldn't help but come up with ideas for startups. Jang co-founded music apps Imeem and Soundtracking, meanwhile serving as an early Uber advisor and angel investor in Coinbase. Maqubela worked in operations at career network Doostang and solar startup One Block Off The Grid before becoming a venture partner at Collaborative Fund.

Today the pair officially launch Kindred Ventures to form startups as well as fund them.

"We don't want to wait for people to come around and solve the problems we think matter" says Jang. "We'd rather proactively assemble an amazing team to go tackle that problem" Maqubela follows up. But Kindred Ventures will also step up and lead seed rounds, then help startups orchestrate their follow-on fundraises.

Kindred Ventures partner and co-founder Steve Jang

"The ethos is empathy -- to take a very adaptive coaching and mentorship model" Jang tells me. That means partnering with startups rather than offering arms-length investing. By keeping the portfolio size low, Jang and Maqubela plan to turn concentrated conviction and outsized, hands-on effort into big stakes in tomorrow's top companies.

"I originally wanted to call the fund Kindred Spirits, but it sounds a little too woo-woo" Jang says with a laugh. From multiple interviews with the team and its portfolio, though, that's really the vibe Kindred Ventures is going for -- to be the first people founders call when they're in crisis...whether they need answers or just some cheering up.

Beyond the warm smiles, Kindred already has a strong track record from its prototype phase under Jang's solo operation since 2014. He'd made a reputation for himself as a fixer through his advising work during Uber's scrappy early years starting in 2009. It began with Jang writing Garrett Camp a check for his side-project. As the company blossomed without full-time employees, Jang pitched in wherever he could.

After Imeem's sale to Myspace and later Soundtracking's acquisition by Rhapsody, Jang made about 50 angel investments of around $25,000 to $250,000 in companies like Blue Bottle Coffee, Postmates, and Zymergen under the name Kindred Ventures. Instead of just throwing money around, "I'd help a co-founder -- sit down and work with them on product, their presentation for seed funding, hiring their first employees, finding a co-founder -- it was quite different from how VCs operate." Still, he wanted to lead more investments like his favorite seed funds First Round and True Ventures while remaining a thick-or-thin squire to his startups.

But to pour that kind of sweat into the portfolio, Jang needed the help of someone who could dig deep and become an ally to founders in any vertical. He needed someone like Kanyi.

After his stints in operations, Maqubela went on to work at Collaborative Fund for seven years, rising to partner at the firm looking for the intersection of positive impact and profit. He tells me developed a thesis about "what does it mean to be a techno-optimist: to believe that technology is a amoral but can be oriented towards good."