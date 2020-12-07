Steve Jobs' 22-year-old daughter, Eve, is modeling for venture-backed beauty brand Glossier

Avery Hartmans
Eve Jobs
Eve Jobs. Jordan Strauss/AP Images

  • Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve, is part of beauty brand Glossier's new holiday campaign.

  • The 22-year-old Stanford University student posted photos of herself on Instagram posing with Glossier lip gloss in a bathtub.

  • Jobs is the youngest child of the late Apple CEO and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. She is an accomplished show-jumper who has been ranked one of the world's top riders under age 25.

Video: How Steve Jobs’ $12-million failure saved Apple

Steve Jobs' daughter is starring in the latest ad campaign for venture-backed beauty brand Glossier.

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late Apple CEO and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, posted photos to her Instagram last week of her posing in a bathtub with Glossier's lip gloss in hand. She's one of three stars of Glossier's holiday campaign alongside "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls, a runner-up from "RuPaul's Drag Race," according to Page Six.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evecjobs)

Jobs' friend and fellow offspring of Silicon Valley's elite, Jennifer Gates, commented on the post: "Obsessed w this collab."

While Jobs has more than 156,000 followers on Instagram, it's the first major modeling job for the 22-year-old Stanford University student. Stanford has historical significance for the Jobs family: Laurene Powell Jobs graduated with an MBA from Stanford's business school, and it's also where Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs met in 1990 when he was giving a lecture at the school.

Jobs, who's part of Stanford's class of 2021, is also an accomplished equestrian who has been riding since she was 6, according to US Equestrian. She's competed in national and international competitions and netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money, training at a $15 million ranch in Wellington, Florida, that her mother purchased in 2016. Jobs has been ranked one of the world's top riders under age 25, according to Horse Sport.

Jobs is one of several elite equestrians with famous parents: Michael Bloomberg's daughter, Georgina; Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica; Tom Selleck's daughter, Hannah; and Steven Spielberg's daughter, Destry, all compete in the sport as well. Gates took up the sport when she was 6, and has competed against Jobs on several occasions.

Read the original article on Business Insider

