Steve Kerr gives emotional speech after Texas school shooting leaves at least 21 dead
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after a shooting at a Texas school left at least 21 dead, including 19 children.
"Children murdered at school. When are we going to do something!" An emotional Steve Kerr gave a powerful speech ahead of the Warriors vs. Mavericks game.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. (May 24)
Vice president Kamala Harris spoke out on the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 14 students and a teacher. She calls for legislators to take action to prevent events like this saying, "as a nation we have to have the courage to take action."
Tuesday’s Game 4 against the Mavericks doesn’t really matter in the end, Steve Kerr reminded us all in the wake of the country’s latest tragedy. [Opinion]
At least 13 students were injured.
