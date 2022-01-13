Steve Kim tries again as GOP attorney general candidate; US Rep. Bobby Rush endorses Karin Norington-Reaves as his successor

Steve Kim, a twice unsuccessful Republican statewide candidate, announced Thursday he would seek the GOP nomination for attorney general, a position he first sought a decade ago.

“Crime is spiraling out of control throughout Illinois, and our leaders continue turning a blind eye, pushing to defund our law enforcement,” Kim said in announcing his bid to challenge first-term Democratic Attorney General Kwami Raoul. “As attorney general, I will work with our law enforcement to tackle our growing crime problem.”

Kim, an attorney with a boutique international law firm, previously served as an international trade and economic development adviser under Gov. Jim Edgar, and was a member of the Illinois Human Rights Commission.

In 2010, Kim was the unsuccessful Republican challenger to incumbent Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan, losing the contest 65% to 32%.

Four years later, he ran for lieutenant governor on a ticket with former state Treasurer Dan Rutherford. The ticket finished fourth in the Republican primary that was won by Bruce Rauner and his running mate, Evelyn Sanguinetti.

Kim is the latest addition to a slate of Republican candidates being assembled to try to gain the backing of Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and the state’s wealthiest man, who has vowed to go “all in” to defeat first-term Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Griffin’s office has had no comment on the slate’s formation.

Raoul, a former state senator who was elected attorney general in 2018, said the election comes amid “Republican attacks on our democracy, our access to health care and reproductive rights, and our right to vote.”

In an acknowledgment over increasing public concern about crime, Raoul said he has “worked in a bipartisan manner with prosecutors and police chiefs across Illinois to fight crime and develop criminal justice policy” and “partnered with federal and local law enforcement to prosecute murder, violent crimes, crimes of sexual violence and gun trafficking as well as having fought “organized retail crime that has contributed to smash-and-grab crimes across the state.”

Raoul also promoted his support of abortion rights and his efforts acting as a friend of the court in support of having the Equal Rights Amendment incorporated into the U.S. Constitution.

Also Thursday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who recently announced he would step down at the end of his term after 30 years in office, endorsed Karin Norington-Reaves to succeed him in the redrawn South Side and southwest suburban 1st Congressional District.

Norington-Reaves called Rush “a giant and storied leader” and said “while these are big shoes to fill, I believe that I am the right person for this responsibility.”

Rush called Norington-Reaves “the best suited for this responsibility” and cited “her creativity, passion, energy and innovative spirit.”

Rush and Norington-Reaves met in 2014, after a local teacher, Dr. Betty Howard, was killed by random gunfire in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. As part of an effort to revitalize local communities gripped by violence, Norington-Reaves led the establishment of the Chatham Education and Workforce Center, her campaign said.

Norington-Reaves, head of workforce development for Chicago and Cook County, announced her candidacy shortly after Rush said last week that he would not seek reelection.

Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd, who chairs the City Council’s Budget Committee, also announced for Rush’s seat after the congressman’s announcement. In a statement following Rush’s endorsement, Dowell touted her elected experience and said voters “need a congresswoman who has real experience in a legislative body, building coalitions, guiding legislation and chairing an influential committee.”

