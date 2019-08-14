Steve King: 2020 presidential candidates, GOP challenger, condemn 'rape and incest' remarks

U.S. Rep. Steve King is under fire by both Republicans and Democrats for comments he made defending no abortion exemption for rape or incest, during a meeting with a conservative group on Wednesday.

While speaking with the Westside Conservative Club, King said people may not currently exist if not for rape and incest throughout history.

"What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" he said in Urbandale, Iowa.

King, who is Catholic, said that just because conception happened through rape or incest, it does not mean the result isn't a person.

"It's not the baby's fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother," he said.

Iowa Republican challengers condemns King's comments

State Sen. Randy Feenstra, a Republican challenger for King's seat in the 4th District, spoke out against his remarks, even though he is anti-abortion.

"I am 100% pro-life but Congressman King's bizarre comments and behavior diminish our message and damage our cause. We can't afford to hand the 4th District to Nancy Pelosi and her allies in Congress," Feenstra said in a statement. "President Trump needs defenders in Congress, not distractions. In the State Senate, I've been an effective conservative who has fought for our values and delivered conservative results. I'll do the same in Congress.""

Jeremy Taylor, a Sioux City Republican also challenging King in the primary, said King’s statements jeopardize his party’s chance of holding onto the seat. He said he would be “a champion for the unborn.”

"As a US Army chaplain, my passion for this issue is at the core of who I am,” Taylor said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Congressman Steve King continues to be in the press for all of the wrong reasons. His comments feed the left, the mainstream media, and puts Republican control of this seat and our ability to take back Congress in jeopardy. We must nominate a conservative who can win.”

Iowa Democratic challenger calls King's remarks 'hateful ideology'

Democrat J.D. Scholten, who’s making a second bid to win King’s seat, said in a statement that King is again putting “his selfish, hateful ideology above” the Iowans in the district.

“Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable,” Scholten said in the statement. “Here in Iowa, we stand strong together in the face of violence, and strive to create a welcoming and safe community for all people. His comments are disrespectful to survivors and don’t reflect Iowan values.

Iowa Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer, King's colleague, calls comments 'cruel'

Finkenauer, who said King was an "embarrassment" shortly before she was elected, said on Twitter King's comments were "incredibly cruel & disrespectful to survivors. Steve King & his values, his rhetoric, & his disdain for decency is a far cry from the Iowa I know. He doesn’t represent who we are & he continues to be an embarrassment to our state & federal delegation.

She further said: "In this discussion about 'Who we are as Iowans' & the narrative that King represents our values as a state because he was re-elected, please #ia01 . We are better than his rhetoric & I’m offended by his association to our state. This isn’t about D or R, it’s about decency."