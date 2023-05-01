Steve McFadden sentenced in stalking case, apologizes to woman he says he wanted to marry

Des Moines bar owner Steve McFadden apologized at a sentencing hearing Monday for stalking a woman he said he loved and wanted to marry.

McFadden told a judge in the criminal case that he realized it was selfish to plant a GPS tracking device on the woman’s vehicle earlier this year and that he knew it was wrong. He said, “I mostly want to apologize to her.”

Steve McFadden, right, sits with his lawyer Bill Kutmus during a hearing at the Polk County Criminal Court, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Judge Brendan Greiner gave McFadden probation as part of a plea agreement arranged between the Polk County attorney’s office and McFadden’s attorneys. He received a suspended sentence of one year in jail on the stalking charge and 30 days for third-degree harassment.

McFadden could face up to 180 days in jail if he violates the terms of his one-year probation, which includes taking a seven-week, one-on-one “intentional living” class offered by the Iowa Department of Corrections. A restraining order will remain in effect for five years.

The harassment charge against McFadden, an owner in the Tipsy Crow and Grumpy Goat bars and Dough Mama's Pizzeria, involved the same woman. He admitted previously in court that after their breakup, he called her and made comments he described as "annoying."

McFadden, 53, has another hearing Friday in another case involving an ex-girlfriend. In that case, he and Victoria Davis violated a no-contact order he initiated after the two went to Florida together over the New Year’s holiday. McFadden received a deferred judgment in a previous assault causing injury case in 2022 involving Davis, a former waitress at one of his bars that he dated for years.

In January 2022, McFadden, took a plea deal in that felony case, allowing him to be convicted of misdemeanor assault causing injury. He was accused of beating and injuring Davis so badly she lost consciousness.

On Monday afternoon, McFadden’s friend Edwin Allen III, owner of Zora Bar and Rooftop, will be sentenced in connection with the stalking case.

Earlier this month, Allen, 45, asked the court to dismiss his stalking charge against him under a previous plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to court filings, Allen pleaded guilty in February to disorderly conduct in an unrelated harassment case for using abusive and threatening language with family members of tenants in rental properties he owns.

The stalking charge was to be dismissed as part of that plea, but prosecutors argued his subsequent arrest last month for allegedly allowing two minors to drink in his bar constituted a breach of the plea agreement. After arguing over his motion to dismiss the charge, both sides reached a new plea deal to reduce Allen's stalking charge to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He’s expected to receive a $500 fine under that agreement.

Allen, who also is a landlord, still faces a civil lawsuit filed in February by a former tenant who said he demanded sex for a break on her rent.

Last week, he was sued in civil court by a former Zora employee who alleges he discriminated against her because she was Black and that his vision for Zora was to have white servers and customers.

Des Moines Register: Des Moines bar owner Steve McFadden gets probation in stalking case