Steve McQueen's 'comical' contract demands revealed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dalya Alberge
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve McQueen as Thomas Crown and Faye Dunaway as Vicki Anderson in The Thomas Crown Affair, 1968 - Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix
Steve McQueen as Thomas Crown and Faye Dunaway as Vicki Anderson in The Thomas Crown Affair, 1968 - Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix

He was a legendary Hollywood star, the epitome of cool.

But away from the camera, Steve McQueen was anything but cool, judging by the demands laid out in his contract for The Thomas Crown Affair, the stylish caper movie, which has come to light.

The producers had to commit to delivering “a set of barbells (200 pounds) and a set of dumb-bells (80 pounds)” to his dressing rooms while he was on location in Boston and to transporting his motorcycle to wherever he was.

They also had to provide a first-class limousine and chauffeur for him, his wife, his two children and a nurse, and a car for him to drive himself, along with paying for his secretary's salary, her transportation and lodging.

The contract demands are revealed in an internal memorandum that has been unearthed by Professor Ira Wells in researching his forthcoming biography on Norman Jewison, who directed McQueen in The Cincinnati Kid and The Thomas Crown Affair in 1965 and 1968 respectively.

In 1967, Mr Jewison, now 94, directed his masterpiece, In the Heat of the Night, starring Sidney Poitier as an intellectual detective and Rod Steiger as a bigoted white police chief in a story of racial prejudice that won five Oscars.

By then, McQueen was already a big star, having made films such as The Great Escape of 1963, whose best-known scenes include his character’s nail-biting motorbike chase.

His contract for The Thomas Crown Affair reveals that he was paid $750,000 to play the central role, a multimillionaire who orchestrates a bank heist – twice as much as Poitier and Steiger made together on In the Heat of the Night, Prof Wells said.

He was to receive a further 15 per cent of the gross receipts after breaking even. The contract also stipulates that McQueen was to be paid $1,000 in expenses per week and that he would be given “the best dressing room available at the [United Artists] studio and on location”.

Steve McQueen works out with dumbbells in the gymnasium on the grounds of Paramount Studios, Hollywood - John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection
Steve McQueen works out with dumbbells in the gymnasium on the grounds of Paramount Studios, Hollywood - John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection

Marc Eliot, author of a McQueen biography, said of the contract’s demands: “What that really is about is insecurity and his distrust of authority. He wanted everything in writing that he felt he was entitled to. In those days, Hollywood was in a transition. It was coming out of the studio era.

So, to keep its stars happy, the studios gave them whatever they wanted. They felt that, if he was happy, he’d make a better movie and everybody would do well. That’s what’s behind all that.”

Prof Wells, of Victoria College in the University of Toronto, said: “Jewison had a tortured relationship with McQueen, and the book portrays McQueen's insecurity and megalomania with new details. For instance, despite the fact that he was paid $750,000 to play the central role in The Thomas Crown Affair.

"McQueen nickel-and-dimed the production at every turn, once invoicing $250 because Jewison had filmed his watch. McQueen became increasingly paranoid over the course of the shoot, and the production had to pay for police for 24-hour security at McQueen's rental house.

"His contract was almost comically precise in its demands.”

He added: “Norman Jewison only became the director of In the Heat of the Night because McQueen turned down another project, an unrealised Western called The Judgment of Corey, which Jewison wanted to film with the star. This story comes from archival sources. I’ve never seen it reported.”

McQueen was a cheapskate in more ways than one, Prof Wells writes, quoting Mr Jewison’s recollection of working with him: “When Steve left the set at night he’d always hit up me or one of the crew for five bucks ‘gas money,’ which we never saw again.’ McQueen would then peel off in his Jaguar, Ferrari or Porsche.”

Jewison once said: “I can’t honestly say that he was the most difficult person I’ve ever worked with because the rewards were so great.”

The contract was among Jewison’s papers, held at the Wisconsin Centre for Film and Theatre Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Norman Jewison: A Director's Life, by Ira Wells will be published in May.

Recommended Stories

  • The Queen Reportedly "Doesn't Want History to Repeat Itself" With Prince Harry

    She sees him as a "lost soul" like her sister, Margaret, a royal expert says.

  • Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

    An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, was trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs, according to police and a son of the store's owners. Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass of the refrigerators. Six of those victims were women of Asian descent.

  • Jalen Suggs' buzzer-beating heave stuns UCLA, sends Gonzaga to national title game

    What a game.

  • Millie Bobby Brown, 17, says fans can't accept the fact that she's growing up: 'Let me wear a high heel!'

    The "Godzilla vs. Kong" star can't win when it comes to her look.

  • Adia Barnes on profane post-game pep talk after beating UConn: 'I’m not apologizing for it'

    Adia Barnes led Arizona to a stunning upset over UConn on Friday.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s New Neighbors in Florida Tried to Bar Him From Buying Property There

    Donald Trump Jr. and longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have pulled the trigger on the purchase of a $9.7 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida’s Admirals Cove neighborhood, an exclusive gated community they hoped would be more welcoming than their former home of New York City. But it turns out that the Capitol riots of January 6 […]

  • DMX celebrity fans send love to rapper following reported drug overdose: 'Praying hard for the king'

    The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is reportedly hospitalized in a "vegetative" state.

  • Groom-to-be dumbfounded by fiancée’s ‘awful’ pre-wedding move: ‘Cancel the wedding’

    This bride's behavior looked like a clear red flag to many. The post Groom-to-be dumbfounded by fiancée’s ‘awful’ pre-wedding move: ‘Cancel the wedding’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Jon Voight reveals he and his wife lost a child through miscarriage 50 years ago: 'It was a great trauma'

    The conservative actor was promoting his new independent film "Roe v. Wade."

  • ‘SNL’: Daniel Kaluuya’s Opening Monologue Compares British Vs. American Racism & Amplifies His Golden Globe Win

    Daniel Kaluuya made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut tonight, and his funny monologue skewered a serious topic, made fun of a Golden Globes glitch and served as a thank-you to a long-running cast member of NBC’s late-night staple. The London-born actor started off by saying, “First of all, I know you’re hearing my accent […]

  • America Has Long Favored Cars Over Trains and Buses. Can Biden Change That?

    WASHINGTON — If America is dominated by car culture and the call of the open road, there is a big reason for that: Over the past 65 years, the United States has spent nearly $10 trillion in public funds on highways and roads and just one-quarter of that on subways, buses and passenger rail. But President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, unveiled this week, represents one of the most ambitious efforts yet to challenge the centrality of the automobile in American life, by proposing to tilt federal spending far more toward public transportation and coax more people out of their cars. Experts say that transformation is necessary to tackle climate change but could prove extremely difficult in practice. As part of his plan, Biden wants to spend $85 billion over eight years to help cities modernize and expand their mass transit systems, in effect doubling federal spending on public transportation each year. There is also $80 billion to upgrade and extend intercity rail networks such as Amtrak. That would be one of the largest investments in passenger trains in decades. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And while Biden’s plan offers $115 billion for roads, the emphasis would be on fixing aging highways and bridges rather than expanding the road network. That, too, is a shift in priorities: In recent years, states have spent roughly half their highway money building new roads or widening existing ones — which, studies have found, often just encourages more driving and does little to alleviate congestion. “There’s no question that the share of funding going toward transit and rail in Biden’s proposal is vastly larger than in any similar legislation we’ve seen in our lifetime,” said Yonah Freemark, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute. “It’s a dramatic shift.” When Congress writes new multibillion-dollar transportation bills every few years, typically about four-fifths of the money goes to highways and roads, a pattern that has held since the early 1980s. To many, that disparity makes sense. After all, roughly 80% of trips Americans take are by car or light truck, with just 3% by mass transit. But some experts say this gets the causality backward: Decades of government investment in roads and highways — starting with the creation of the interstate highway system in 1956 — have transformed most cities and suburbs into sprawling, car-centered environments where it can be dangerous to walk or bike. In addition to that, other reliable transit options are scarce. “We’re almost forcing everyone to drive,” said Catherine Ross, an expert on transportation planning at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “The choices that individuals make are deeply shaped by the infrastructure that we have built.” Transportation now accounts for one-third of America’s planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, with most of that from hundreds of millions of gasoline-burning cars and SUVs. And while Biden is proposing $174 billion to promote cleaner electric vehicles, experts have said that helping Americans drive less will be crucial to meeting the administration’s climate goals. “Far too many Americans lack access to affordable public transit, and those who do have access are often met with delays and disruptions,” Biden said Wednesday. “We have the power to change that.” But Biden, a longtime Amtrak rider and proponent, will face hurdles in trying to make the United States more train- and bus-friendly. His plan still needs to get through Congress, where lawmakers in rural and suburban districts often prefer money for roads. Nationwide, new transit projects have been plagued by soaring costs. The coronavirus pandemic has also led many Americans to avoid subways and buses in favor of private vehicles, and it remains unclear when or whether transit ridership will bounce back. The Biden administration may also have limited ability to sway the actions of state and local governments, which still account for the vast majority of transportation spending. Many key urban planning decisions — such as whether to build dense housing near light-rail stations — are made locally, and they can determine whether transit systems thrive or struggle. “States are the emperors of transportation,” said Beth Osborne, director of Transportation for America, a transit advocacy group. “But so much of the culture of our current program is based on what has come out of the Department of Transportation, so it’s an important statement if the Biden administration is saying it’s time to pivot.” Analysts cautioned that the White House still has not revealed key details of the plan. Its effectiveness may hinge on how the proposal gets integrated with transportation bills currently being worked on in Congress, which could adjust the balance of funding between highways and transit or impose conditions on how states can use federal funding. Still, some transit agencies say a large infusion of federal money could be transformative. Many urban transit systems are more than a half-century old and struggle to secure enough funding to address their growing backlog of needed repairs. That typically leaves little money left over to consider major new expansions. In Philadelphia, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority needs federal aid to move forward on a $2 billion plan to extend rail service to King of Prussia, a fast-growing job center, as well as a $1.8 billion plan to modernize the city’s aging trolleys, said Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for the agency. In the Bay Area, federal funding would be necessary to extend the Bay Area Rapid Transit light-rail system to San Jose, California, and create a regional network of carpooling lanes, said Randy Rentschler, director of legislation and public affairs at the region’s Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Biden has also proposed spending $80 billion to upgrade and expand intercity rail service such as Amtrak. Right now the busiest Amtrak route is the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston, which Amtrak says needs $38 billion for upgrades and repairs. Other cities have infrequent and often inconvenient connections. For instance, to travel from Cincinnati to Chicago by rail, there is just one train per day. The trip takes nine hours, and the train departs at 1:41 a.m. Amtrak has suggested that, with $25 billion, it could greatly expand its network by 2035, adding 30 routes to cities currently unserved by intercity rail, like Las Vegas and Nashville, Tennessee, and improve service along 20 routes to cities like Houston and Cincinnati. Amtrak claimed that annual ridership would increase from 32 million today to 52 million, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by displacing car and air travel. Yet attempts to expand U.S. transit and rail systems may run into pitfalls. Building infrastructure in the United States has become notoriously expensive and difficult compared with other countries. In California, a plan for high-speed rail between Los Angeles and San Francisco that received federal funding from the Obama administration has struggled with repeated delays and cost overruns, and it remains unclear whether even a partial segment will be finished before 2030. The Biden proposal mentions this cost problem but is vague on ideas for how to fix it. Another challenge will be ensuring that funding goes to the most effective projects. “When a lot of money is raining down from the top, states and localities will do whatever they can to get that money,” said Paul Lewis, vice president for policy and finance at the Eno Center for Transportation, a nonpartisan research center in Washington. “Sometimes that money may go to projects that aren’t the best projects.” Lewis noted that improving the nation’s transportation system is not always a question of laying down new cement and steel. Often, the most effective changes may be operational, such as charging people more to drive during rush hour to alleviate congestion, lowering speed limits to improve traffic safety or increasing the frequency of bus routes to make them more useful to riders. Some experts have also questioned whether the Biden administration will try to rein in local governments’ preference for major highway expansion projects that, critics say, continue to deepen the nation’s reliance on automobiles. The administration has signaled a more skeptical stance toward highways. On Thursday, the Federal Highway Administration took the unusual step of pausing a planned expansion of Interstate 45 near Houston, amid concerns over increased air pollution and the displacement of Black and Hispanic communities. Separately, the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal includes $20 billion to improve road safety, including for pedestrians, as well as another $20 billion to “reconnect neighborhoods” that were harmed by past highway projects. But it remains to be seen how these programs will work. For instance, without strict conditions from the federal government, some states could simply take federal money intended for road repair and safety and then use their own state funds for further highway expansion. “If this money isn’t accompanied by real policy changes,” said Kevin DeGood, director of infrastructure policy at the Center for American Progress, “then states will just keep doing what they’ve always done, which isn’t equitable or green.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Lisa Rinna, 57, Just Showed Off Her Abs From Multiple Angles In New Bikini Instagrams

    She swears by yoga, spinning, and hiking.

  • Trump Isn’t Coming to Matt Gaetz’s Rescue—for Now

    Zach Gibson/GettyIn the days following revelations about the federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz’s alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, advisers to Donald Trump have consistently offered him a simple message: Please, please keep your mouth shut.According to two people familiar with the matter, the twice-impeached former president has closely been monitoring the scandal engulfing one of his favorite allies on Capitol Hill. The ex-president has, in his typical fashion, casually quizzed several confidants about what they think of the situation and if there’s anything that he should do about it.But multiple people close to Trump have flatly advised him to stay out of it—refrain from publicly defending Gaetz, they are telling him, at least for the time being.The two sources said that, in all of the conversations they’re aware of, Trump has appeared to ultimately agree with the recommendations to keep quiet. One of the sources added that the former president has lamented that the whole thing seems “really bad” for Gaetz, while also mentioning that the allegations could be a “smear” against the Trump uber-loyalist.Gaetz has claimed he’s the victim of a convoluted extortion plot, involving Florida lawyers, $25 million, and a bizarre scheme to free former CIA agent Bob Levinson (who the U.S. government assumes is dead). And yet, despite Gaetz’s claims having some credence, the underlying story that Gaetz is under a Justice Department investigation for a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old also seems credible.In fact, to date, only two House Republicans have really jumped to Gaetz’s defense: Judiciary ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH), who has himself faced allegations that he ignored serial sexual assault, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who seldom misses an opportunity to dismiss media reports and side with Trump-loving Republicans.Gaetz did not respond to a message asking if he’d heard from former President Trump in recent days. And a Trump spokesperson was also silent Friday. But as of Friday evening, Trump and his office had not issued any official statement on the matter.Trump, who was booted from his Twitter account, has not been able to tweet—or retweet—about the Gaetz scandal. And various heavy hitters and luminaries of the Trumpworld diaspora, as well as members of the Trump family, have tried to stay hush about the Republican congressman’s mounting troubles.“I don’t hope for anybody to be guilty of anything, but it sounds like he’s got a lot of explaining to do,” Barry Bennett, a longtime GOP operative and lobbyist who advised Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, said of Gaetz Friday. “People underestimate Donald Trump’s political ear.”Bennett continued that Trump was loyal to those who are loyal to him. But, he said, nobody wants to be associated with a guy who’s been tagged with these sorts of allegations if they end up being true. “For something like this,” Bennett said, “a ten-foot pole is not long enough. The former president should stay as far away from this as possible.”In the past, Trump has barely hesitated when it came to publicly defending prominent allies—or himself—when they’ve been accused of sexual misconduct or assault. But this time around, the allegations seem to ring true for many people close to Gaetz. And every day since the initial story, the scandal has widened and become more explosive.Just on Thursday, it came out that Gaetz is also under investigation for improper use of campaign funds, that he has shown naked pictures of women to fellow lawmakers on the House floor, and that the anchor of the case against him may be a sex ring with an indicted Florida politician.Not exactly the guy you want to jump to defend.As for Rep. Gaetz himself, he’s been one of Trump’s most stalwart promoters and defenders on Capitol Hill. Rarely did he ever find a Trump scandal that he wasn’t ready and willing to combat. But after appearing on Tucker Carlson Tuesday night, Gaetz, just like Trump, appears to have gone quiet, waiting himself for whatever is due to come out next.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fitness expert reveals common reason why people don't shed pounds: 'If you're not losing weight...'

    Trainer Tony Coffey spoke with In The Know and revealed three surprising fitness facts everyone should know.

  • The fallout on one ESPN announcer’s eyebrow-raising comments and a colleague’s criticism

    ESPN has spoken with prominent commentators Dan Orlovsky and Kirk Herbstreit, according to a source, in the wake of Orlovsky’s eyebrow-raising comments about criticism he has heard about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and Herbstreit’s decision to publicly admonish Orlovsky for those remarks.

  • Martha Stewart Admits That Pool Selfie Shook Up Her Dating Life

    We all remember the smoking hot selfie of Martha Stewart in her pool last July, right? That thirst-trap picture not only reminded us of how sexy the living expert is, but it also helped her dating life tremendously — even though she didn’t need any help to begin with. Stewart gave the lowdown on her […]

  • Here’s Why Sharon Osbourne Is Being Dragged Online

    It's not because she was defending Piers Morgan.

  • Madonna Shares Sexy Topless Selfies as She Asks, 'Why Do I Always Have to Explain Everything?'

    Madonna, 62, previously shared video footage of herself and rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams sharing smokes (and smooches) on her Instagram Story this week

  • A 'sugar baby' military veteran reveals what it's like to have 'sugar daddies' giving her cash, gifts, and free dinners

    Megan is one of 22,000 active duty and retired military personal on Seeking Arrangements, a website for sugar daddies to meet sugar babies.

  • Masters organisers plan revenge over bullish Bryson DeChambeau

    For Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 Masters quickly became the Schadenfreude Open as his tie for 34th – five places behind 63-year-old Bernhard Langer – fell so laughably short of his grand pronouncements. So, will it be a humbler, more circumspect American who shows up here this week? Erm, sort of. “I was wrong to say that Augusta is a par 67 for me,” DeChambeau said. “It is a 68.” As climb-downs go, this is not quite in the league of Goliath acknowledging that David was, as it turned out, not a cocky little lout with a dodgy catapult sponsorship, but, in fact, a fearsome warrior. And this not entirely committed retreat might lend his legion of detractors further ammunition only five months on from using that devastating social-media slingshot to fire DeChambeau’s words back at him. Because Lee Westwood has already played a few practice rounds here this year and was stunned by the “firmest and fastest conditions I ever have encountered at Augusta”, and, with no rain forecast, the green jackets’ arduous stage has been set. “Put it this way,” Westwood told me on Thursday. “I don’t think they want 20 under to win.” Of course, that was the record mark set by Dustin Johnson in that strange autumnal Masters when, in the eerie silence, the world No 1’s languid, unfettered stroll through the cathedral pines seemed so appropriate for the occasion. The organisers were not impressed, although whether their ire was raised by Johnson’s rout or DeChambeau’s rant is, intriguingly, a moot point. “D J did what D J does, quietly and modestly crushing the field,” a Masters insider told The Sunday Telegraph. “The notable green jackets I spoke to were more riled by what DeChambeau said in the build-up. They felt he was mocking the National and a fast, firm and treacherous Masters could be their response.” Typical DeChambeau. The man could unwittingly cause offence in a locked-up clubhouse. It is the great paradox of the 27-year-old that he is either the best thing to happen to golf in this burgeoning post-Tiger Woods era, or the worst thing ever to happen to it, period. Or, in some quarters, both; at the same time. Andrew Coltart, the former Ryder Cup player and current analyst for Sky Sports, sums up the incongruity perfectly: “He’s turning golf into a one-dimensional, power-hitting game. There’s little doubt that watching Bryson over a traditional fairways and greens merchant such as Webb Simpson will attract more youngsters to the game. “It’s a similar situation to 30 years ago when John Daly appeared on the scene, hitting it miles and everyone going ‘wow!’ But, at the same time, that’s not what golf is all about, is it?”