Steven Mnuchin: $2 trillion rescue bill should get USA through 8-12 weeks of coronavirus outbreak

State Department: 25,000 stranded Americans have been brought home

The State Department has helped bring approximately 25,000 stranded Americans back to the USA from abroad, a top agency official said Monday, amid a global freeze on international travel, border closures and quarantines sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ian Brownlee, the principal deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Consular Affairs, said the State Department has an additional 100 flights in the works to retrieve an additional 9,000 U.S. citizens stranded in Peru and other countries.

“We do not know how long commercial flights will remain available, nor do we know how long the U.S. government will be able to facilitate additional flights where commercial options no longer exist,” Brownlee said in a briefing Monday. “It is imperative that U.S. citizens make plans now to avail themselves of these options."

Brownlee said the State Department received a slew of new requests for help from Americans stranded in Asia, including U.S. citizens seeking to leave India, where that country’s president imposed a severe lockdown.

Brownlee said a significant number of Americans are deciding “to stay abroad and ride out this crisis where they are.” Those who choose to do that, he said, “will need to hunker down where they are.”

Brownlee confirmed reports that some American travelers have been placed under quarantine in a hostel in Peru, and he said the State Department is in talks “at the highest level” with Peruvian government officials to try to get them moved – or at least to ensure they get the food and medical care they need.

In the meantime, he said, those Americans must adhere to the quarantine restrictions.

The State Department’s workforce has seen a relatively small number of COVID-19 infections: 75 cases among consular affairs employees working abroad and 30 State Department employees stationed in the USA, according to William Walters, managing director for operational medicine in the State Department’s Bureau of Medical Services.

An additional 85 have been tested, and the results are pending, Walters said. Of the 75 cases overseas, he said, 21 people have recovered.

Asked about deaths, Walters said two locally employed State Department workers abroad died of the disease in their home countries.

– Deirdre Shesgreen

US Capitol extends closure until May

The U.S. Capitol will remain closed to public tours until at least May 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the House and Senate sergeant-at-arms announced Monday.

The Capitol will remain closed to tours, and its office buildings will be open only to lawmakers, staff, official visitors and credentialed media.

“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” Paul Irving, the House sergeant-at-arms, and Michael Stenger, the Senate sergeant-at-arms, said in a statement. “We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary, but prudent, decision.”

This month, the Capitol temporarily halted tours until the start of April. Since then, at least five members of Congress have contracted COVID-19, and dozens more have gone in and out of quarantine because of possible exposure to the illness.

– Christal Hayes

Federal officers caution against prison releases

Federal law enforcement officers cautioned Monday that an expanded release of prisoners to home confinement to guard against larger outbreaks of the coronavirus would shift an additional burden to short-staffed probation officers who would be required to track them.

“Allowing for the release of inmates at this time and before providing the additional resources and compensation needed to supervise them could easily cause more harm than good to the community," said Larry Cosme, president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

The group represents 26,000 officers across 65 agencies.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr directed federal prison authorities to identify more elderly and medically compromised inmates for home confinement to avoid the virus’ spread inside the Bureau of Prisons' 122 institutions.

Lawmakers and civil rights advocates urge the Justice Department to reduce the number of vulnerable prisoners who would be most at risk of infection inside the nation's largest detention system.