Steve 'Mongo' McMichael to be released from hospital Thursday, family says
The newly elected Pro Football Hall of Famer was hospitalized last week with pneumonia, the family said.
The newly elected Pro Football Hall of Famer was hospitalized last week with pneumonia, the family said.
Samsung said Wednesday that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will arrive on last year’s phones (including foldables) and tablets in late March.
The Hall of Fame forward added during the All-Star Game broadcast that Durant is a follower.
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
The Amazon-backed company reported that it lost $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and said that it expects to build 57,000 electric vehicles in 2024, the same number it built last year.
Beyoncé's unreleased song is trending on the platform, but some posts have had the music removed.
These rugged tumblers are a compact alternative to a certain other buzzy brand, shoppers say.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
The Dodge Magnum was built for only a few short years and we think it's destined to become a future classic. Here's a guide to shopping for one.
Cadillac Lyriq once again qualifies for the $7,500 EV tax credit with updating parts sourcing. Cadillac also has incentives for non-qualifying models.
Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, there was a show that united fans in harmony....
Most Federal Reserve officials cautioned against cutting rates too quickly at their last policy meeting as they continue to look for convincing evidence that inflation is returning to their 2% target.
“Nobody wants to be on Netflix as a losing team,” third baseman Rafael Devers told reporters. “That's a bad look.”
On the ticket: AirPods for $99, a smart TV for under $160 and a Roomba for just $169.
Nintendo is bringing classic RPG Mother 3 to Switch Online, but only in Japan. It has never released the RPG outside of its homeland.
Alexander Smirnov told federal agents that Russian intelligence officials fed him a story about Hunter Biden, prosecutors say.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
The reality star's plans to have a baby took a turn when he learned of his low sperm count. Here's what experts say — and how Underwood's numbers bounced back.
Delta Airlines has added a Porsche 911 GT3 RS to its fleet of VIP transfer shuttles at LAX until February 26.
LIV Golf scored a significant win with the Masters' decision to invite one of its own to Augusta.
Nintendo's about to kick off its first event of the year with the Direct Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party games for Switch.