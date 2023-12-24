Steve Novick re-runs for Portland City Council, urges ‘honest conversation’ on homeless, crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former Portland City Commissioner Steve Novick announced his bid for Portland’s District 3, saying the city needs to have an “honest conversation” about homelessness and housing.

The third district includes inner southeast Portland and is one of the four districts created under the city’s charter reform. The charter will also expand the city council from five to 12 city councilors.

Novick is hopeful the expanded government will help city leaders work together compared to his time in office between 2013 and 2017.

“People are obviously going to be running by district, which is new for us, and there’s going to be three people in each district, so nobody really knows how that’s going to play out,” Novick told KOIN 6 News.

Under the new form of government, bureaus will be led by city managers as opposed to city commissioners — a change Novick hopes will bring synergy among the city council.

“I thought the old form was problematic because when you give commissioners bureaus, two things happen: That bureau becomes all-important to them, and all the other bureaus become unimportant to them. So, I was frustrated sometimes as a transportation commissioner, and I felt like my colleagues weren’t paying enough attention to the transportation funding crisis. And I realized after I was out, unfortunately, that’s the way the system is designed,” Novick said.

The special assistant attorney general for the Oregon Department of Justice, says he’s running for the District 3 seat to help address top issues including homelessness and housing.

“I think that we need to have a more honest conversation that we’ve sometimes had about the homelessness and housing affordability crisis, and we also really need people who are focused on spending public money as carefully and efficiently as possible whether the issue is homelessness or crime, or climate change,” Novick said.

He added “we know what the public’s priorities are. I mean, maybe we knew then, but it’s really clear now. The public’s priorities are doing something about the homelessness issue and addressing crime and those are really top of mind.”

“I think people are really frustrated. They seem to have voted for all of these measures, for money to address homelessness and they don’t see any progress,” Novick explained. “I think that we need a really honest conversation about that.”

“The root of the homelessness crisis is the affordable housing crisis. We’re short 90,000 affordable units in the Portland metro area. In that situation, there are going to be some people who aren’t able to find homes at all and it’s going to take a while to deal with that. I mean, there’s things we can do to speed up housing production – like change some of the zoning laws, fix the permitting process, cut back on some of the fees people have to pay; they’re basically taxes on housing – but that’s going to take a while,” he continued.

“In the meantime, we can’t allow unlimited, unregulated camping until we have an affordable home for everybody. We need to get people off the streets into safe places like sleeping pods in the Safe Rest Villages. A lot of people, they don’t want to go to a shelter where they are piled on top of each other like sardines. But the sleeping pods are a little structure we can go and close the door and we need more of those. We also need more places to put them,” Novick said.

In Novick’s view, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is “on the right track” in helping the state address homelessness and the housing affordability crises, especially after setting housing production goals. However, he emphasized that it takes time for affordable housing to be built.

Novick is also hopeful for better communication between the City of Portland and Multnomah County to tackle these issues.

“I was talking to Julia Brim-Edwards, who is my county commissioner, and she is very hopeful that there’s going to be better city-county communication. That’s absolutely essential,” Novick said. “Hopefully, the county will listen to the city about things like look, we’re running out of sites, we need you to help in east Multnomah County, you need to talk to the other counties.”

“It’s going to be a council of almost entirely new people, maybe entirely new people, and I think it might be useful to have somebody like me who has been there and can be the wise old head like Andre Iguodala was on the Golden State Warriors, you know, dispensing wisdom to the new people.”

