Steve Pankey found guilty of kidnapping, felony murder in Jonelle Matthews case

After nearly 38 years, someone will sit behind bars for the kidnapping and murder of Jonelle Matthews.

On Monday morning, a Weld County jury found Steve Pankey — the man accused of kidnapping and killing the Greeley 12-year-old in 1984 — guilty of second-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, felony murder and false reporting to authorities. Pankey was found not guilty of first degree murder after deliberation.

Monday's verdict marked the end of the nearly monthlong trial of Pankey, which — absent any DNA evidence linking Pankey to the Matthews home or Jonelle's remains — was largely built off of decades of incriminating statements Pankey made to law enforcement officers and his ex-wife, dating back as early as January 1985.

Pankey was previously tried on first-degree kidnapping and murder charges in the case last year. That trial resulted in a hung jury and mistrial.

A sentencing hearing for Pankey is set for 1:30 p.m. in Weld County.

What happened to Jonelle Matthews?

On Dec. 20, 1984, 12-year-old Jonelle returned from a Christmas choir concert, stepped inside her family's Greeley home and was never seen alive again.

Her disappearance confounded investigators and sent shockwaves through Greeley. Jonelle's fate would remain a mystery for nearly 35 years, until the preteen's skeletal remains were unearthed by oil and gas workers digging in a rural Weld County field on July 24, 2019. Jonelle's remains were found with the same clothes she went missing in and her cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

Missing children: 8 Colorado kids who vanished without a trace

Just over a year after Jonelle's remains were found, a Weld County grand jury indicted Pankey in her kidnapping and murder. Pankey, who resided in Idaho in the years leading up to his arrest, was a 33-year-old used car salesman living in Greeley with his then-wife and young son at the time of Jonelle's disappearance.

Soon after Jonelle vanished, Pankey inserted himself into the police investigation, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told the jury during his opening statements Oct. 7. In the decades that followed, Pankey would continue to make incriminating statements in both Colorado and Idaho, Rourke said.

Story continues

Mike Peters holds a photo of Jonelle Matthews and clippings of stories about her in his home in Greeley. After 35 years, Matthews' body was found in July, buried on rural land in Weld County. She was 12 when she disappeared from her Greeley home in 1984.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Jonelle Matthews case: Pankey guilty of kidnapping, felony murder