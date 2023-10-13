Steve Scalise Drops Out Of Speaker's Race, Leaving GOP In Turmoil

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) has withdrawn from the race to become the chamber’s next speaker, he said Thursday night.

“I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designate,” Scalise told reporters.

The decision will throw the party into more chaos as it works to find a Republican who can appeal to at least 217 House lawmakers following the shock removal of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) earlier this month.

Scalise has spent most of Thursday trying to woo more votes after winning the endorsement of a majority of the party on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

