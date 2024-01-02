Steve Scalise, No. 2 House Republican, endorses Donald Trump in 2024 presidential race

WASHINGTON – House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, becoming the latest high-profile Republican to fall behind the former president as he seeks the GOP nomination.

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies,” Scalise said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Scalise’s endorsement comes as the first early contests near in Iowa and New Hampshire, pivotal early voting states that could have great influence in determining the eventual nominee. The No. 2 ranking House Republican joins the growing chorus of Republicans who have endorsed Trump.

Scalise’s support is particularly notable as Trump in part tanked his bid for speaker last year. As House Republicans scrambled to elect a new speaker and struggled to unite behind Scalise as the conference nominee, Trump publicly questioned Scalise’s health and suggested he was too sick to serve. Scalise, who is currently battling a treatable form of blood cancer, ultimately withdrew from the speaker’s race due to divisions in the GOP conference.

Trump has secured the endorsements of other high ranking House Republicans as well. The top House Republican, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the No. 4 ranking House Republican, have endorsed the former president.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., delivers remarks as Republican House lawmakers gather on the Capitol steps after electing Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. as the new Speaker of the House in Washington on Oct. 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steve Scalise endorses Donald Trump for 2024 GOP nomination