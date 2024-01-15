Steve Sosna has your Monday evening forecast (1/15/2024)

TechCrunch

LG Electronics has opened its first electric vehicle (EV) charger facility outside of South Korea -- in Fort Worth, Texas -- to capture a share of North America's competitive EV charging market. Its new EV charging station factory, spanning 59,202 square feet, has the capacity to produce more than 10,000 chargers per year, LG said in the company's statement Monday. LG has started manufacturing 11-kilowatt EV chargers in Texas.