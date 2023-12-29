Steve Sosna has your Thursday night forecast (12/28/2023)
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
Stocks nudged higher on Thursday as a high-flying 2023 neared an end on Wall Street.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
YOU get a deal, and YOU get a deal ... !
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Fans are treating Gypsy Rose Blanchard with an enthusiasm usually reserved for pop stars.
Mortgage rates are down again this week — the lowest level since May. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.61% from 6.67% the week prior, according to data released by Freddie Mac on Thursday.
From the media industry to housing to retail, here’s what CEOs, economists, and strategists are predicting for 2024.
Economists thought the Fed's interest rate hikes would send the economy into recession in 2023, but it didn't work out that way. The reasons forecasters got it wrong lie in the unprecedented quirks of the pandemic economy.
Ford has adjusted MSRPs on the 2024 Bronco again after raising prices in August. The bumps are smaller this time, from $200 to $560.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
In 2023, the effects of climate change were so pronounced that scientists confirmed it would be the warmest year in recorded history before December even began.
“There needs to be teachable moments in these books,” says the editor of several bestselling memoirs.