Steve Spurrier to lead Gainesville's first holiday parade in over three decades on Saturday

After a year of dramatic budget and job cuts, a tumultuous change in power over the regional utility and scrutiny by state lawmakers, the city of Gainesville is bringing some festive cheer to the area with the first Gainesville Holiday Parade in over three decades.

The 2023 Holiday Parade, spearheaded by Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, will take place Saturday at noon. It will travel along University Avenue from West Sixth Street to 620 E University Ave.

“Our neighbors, our commission, our employees, we all need some joy,” Chestnut said. “We've had a very, very rough year, and I see the parade as bringing our family together for a joyous occasion.”

The route for the 2023 Gainesville Holiday Parade which takes place Saturday, Dec. 2.

Local business: With holiday shopping well underway, Gainesville businesses prepare for final push of year

Holiday events 2023 in Gainesville: Your local guide to seasonal fun

The parade will lead into a 3 p.m. holiday dance party for kids at Bo Diddley Plaza, 11 E. University Ave., and from 5:30 to 8 p.m. there will be a holiday lights celebration in the Thomas Center Gardens, 302 NE Sixth Ave., with horse-drawn carriage rides. Former Florida Gators football coach Steve Spurrier will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

Chestnut brought her parade proposal to the Gainesville City Commission in January, and an updated parade overview on Sept. 14, saying she wanted to be sure the city was able to focus on budget and utility issues before offering the parade update. City staff had just five weeks to plan the event.

After a year in which city had to dramatically reduce its budget and cut nearly $10 million in jobs, the commission approved the plan for the parade to be fundraised for, with the money managed by the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, rather than using the city’s general budget.

At the Sept. 14 meeting, a motion for the city to endorse and move forward with the parade was passed 5-1, with Commissioner Reina Saco in dissent. She said she didn’t want to burden staff with the planning and she didn’t like the idea of calling people and asking for money.

“I have no problem if we plan this and fundraise to do it in the future and develop infrastructure that can handle this independent of us calling people to beg for money. I don't think that's our staff’s job. I don't think it's anyone's job up here,” Saco said. “If people want to do it as a pet project, that's great, but it's not what we are supposed to do, and it's not the way government activity is meant to be funded or should be funded.”

City Manager Cynthia Curry assured commissioners that the city would be able to plan for the parade in time.

“I support the parade,” Curry said. “If the board says do it, we get it done. You asked us for an entertainment district ordinance, we got it done. I'm not saying that it's easy. I'm not saying that staff is not taxed when you ask us to do it, but we do our best. Will it be the most fabulous parade that the city has ever planned? Probably not. But will we have a parade and will we put our best in it? We will do that.”

Chestnut and her team managed to raise over $60,000 from private donors for the parade, assuring city departments would not bear the cost of the parade, she wrote in an email to The Sun. Cox, UF Health, and Marc Radio are the top donors with $10,000 or more each, and The Collier Companies, GFL Environmental and Morgan & Morgan all pledged $5,000.

A decorated, 40-foot Regional Transit System bus will appear in the parade along with emergency response vehicles and dozens of dance troupes, bands and floats, according to a news release.

“The enthusiasm for the parade is overwhelming, with over 75 participants registered we had to close registration early,” Chestnut said. “Parade watchers should arrive early, bring their favorite lawn chair and be prepared to kick off the holiday season with family and friends.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville to hold first holiday parade in three decades Saturday