Steve Wozniak released from Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, at a conference in 2017 in Guadalajara, Mexico, on July 9, 2017. Wozniak was treated and released at a hospital in Mexico City after suffering a stroke Thursday. Photo by Ulises Ruiz Basturdo/EPA-EFE

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been released from a hospital in Mexico City following a minor stroke while attending the World Business Forum, an event for high level tech executives.

Wozniak, 73, and known by the nickname "Woz," was scheduled to be the closing speaker at the event but reported feeling dizzy in the morning, had a hard time walking and reportedly passed out just minutes before he was scheduled to speak.

He was rushed to ABC Sante Fe hospital, where an MRI showed that Wozniak had, indeed, suffered a small stroke.

Wozniak later said in a message to ABC News that he had been released from the hospital and was on his way back to the United States in stable condition. His family confirmed his medical status.

Wozniak co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in Jobs' Silicon Valley garage in 1976 and played a critical role in introducing personal computers to the world via the Apple I and Apple II computers, which he designed.

Wozniak was the technical engineer behind these new computer systems, while Jobs was the visionary and marketing expert.

Wozniak left Apple in 1985 and has taken on various roles since, ranging from entrepreneur to philanthropist.

He also competed in "Dancing With The Stars" and helped organize Silicon Valley Comic Con.