Steve Wright death – latest: BBC DJ found dead ‘by paramedics at home’ as police say death ‘not suspicious’

Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family announced on Tuesday (13 February).

The veteran presenter, known for fronting Top of the Pops, Sunday Love Songs and Pick of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Wright was found dead by paramedics at his central London flat on Monday morning, according to reports.

BBC director general Tim Davie said in a statement: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news.”

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply.”

Starting his radio career in the 1970s, Wright gained nationwide recognition for his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, which ran for more than 35 years.

Wright was presenting Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 as recently as Sunday (11 February).

Following the news of his death, tributes from across the entertainment industry have poured in for the late star.

Tuesday 13 February 2024 20:50 , Tom Murray

Kevin E G Perry has paid tribute to Wright, calling him “a friend you only had to switch on your radio to summon”.

Perry writes: “In September 2022, when Steve Wright signed off from his final afternoon show on Radio 2, he did it with good humour and characteristic charm. ‘Last show,’ he said as it opened. ‘Bit of pressure. Got to make it a good one, everybody.’

“It was hard to imagine that Wright, who has died at the age of 69, was really feeling the pressure. After all, he had spent 40 years on daytime national radio, redefining the medium on BBC Radio One before moving to Radio 2 for another 23 years as the nation’s constant and beloved companion, a wild, joyful friend you only had to switch on your radio to summon.”

Steve Wright was a friend to the nation, only a radio dial away

Former co-host calls Wright a ‘ringmaster’

19:16 , Tom Murray

Mike Read, who co-hosted a show called Read and Wright with the DJ on local radio before they moved to Radio 1, told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday that he was a “ringmaster” and “good at pulling people in”.

“He worked tirelessly, he was a radio man not just somebody who turned up, did the show and went home. It was in his mind, always thinking of ideas”.

DJ Nicki Chapman moved to tears

18:48 , Tom Murray

Chapman, who is filling in for Zoe Ball on Radio 2’s breakfast show this week, was moved to tears on air.

“I said to myself I wasn’t going to cry and I have done it once,” she said as she read out messages from listeners. “The tears are there but hopefully they are not going to keep falling.”

Earlier in the show, Chapman said: “It is so difficult to sum up what Steve meant to all of us.

“The devastatingly sad news has come as a complete shock.

“Everyone seems to have such fond memories of our Wrighty because that’s how we viewed and that’s how we listened to him. He was ours.

“He was our mate, talking to us in our kitchens as we made a brew, in our bedrooms, in the shower, in our cars, taxis, lorries, in our form rooms at school, in our gardens, at work – he was always in our hearts.”

Nicki Chapman (Getty Images)

‘Ta-ra then’: Listen to Steve Wright’s final sign-off on Radio 2

18:10 , Ellie Muir

A tearful Vernon Kay pays tribute to Steve Wright during BBC Radio 2 show

17:50 , Ellie Muir

At the end of his BBC Radio show on Wednesday, Vernon Kay introduced the BBC Concert Orchestra to play Wright’s iconic theme tune.

As he introduced the orchestra, Kay had tears in his eyes.

He told listeners: “Alright everyone, deep breath. Now we started the show talking about our good friend Steve Wright and we are going to end it that way as well. So to take out the show and as a mark of respect.”

Simon Mayo chokes up as he pays tribute to Steve Wright: ‘One of the true originals’

17:30 , Ellie Muir

Simon Mayo choked up as he spoke about Steve Wright during his radio show on Tuesday 13 February.

Tributes have been flooding in for Wright, a legendary DJ who presented shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than 40 years, after his death at the age of 69.

“He was one of the true originals of music radio. I loved his shows. I know a lot of you did as well,” Mayo said, announcing the news to his Greatest Hits Radio listeners.

“It was a thrill to be on the same radio stations as him. He’ll be much missed.”

Steve Wright's long-term co-host Janey Lee Grace pays tribute to presenter

17:10 , Ellie Muir

Jo Whiley shares tribute about Steve Wright’s generosity that ‘sums him up’

16:50 , Ellie Muir

Whiley shared a sweet anecdote about Wright’s generosity that she said “sums him up”.

Whiley shared a picture of Wright standing next to the BBC Radio logo, as she recalled an occasion when the radio host went out of his way to give her sister Frances – who is a huge fan of Wright’s work – a personalised Christmas present.

“Just this Xmas I asked [Wright] to record a message for my sister Frances who is obsessed with Pick of The Pops and therefore Steve himself.”

“He didn’t just send a message – he recorded a personalised mini package for her… jingles and all.”

Whiley added that her sister was delighted and listened to the recording “over a hundred million times during the course of Xmas day”.

“And that sums him up,” she added.

BBC Radio DJ Jo Whiley shares Steve Wright tribute that ‘sums him up’

Steve Wright had plans to 'start new BBC radio show' before death, says Paul Gambuccini

16:30 , Ellie Muir

Steve Wright’s final BBC Radio 2 show saw hosting legend sing along to favourite love songs

16:10 , Ellie Muir

Wright’s final episode saw the legendary DJ deliver a pre-Valentine’s show, as he happily sang along to familiar songs and read out listeners’ shout-outs for their loved ones.

He was his jolly self as he cracked jokes in between songs and hummed along to their tunes.

At the end of the show, the radio legend signed off by saying: “That’s it today for Love Songs.“

“I’ll be back for more love songs next Sunday. Ta-ra then.”

Wright played a selection of romantic hits from the Sixties through to the present day, including Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to be With You”, Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

Steve Wright’s final radio show saw hosting legend sing along to favourite love songs

Scott Mills pays heartfelt tribute to Steve Wright on Radio 2 afternoon show

15:48 , Ellie Muir

Presenting the BBC Radio 2 Afternoon show on Wednesday (14 February), DJ Scott Mills paid tribute to its former host Wright.

“I wouldn’t want to start the show today and not talk about Steve, what an absolute legend,” Mills said at the beginning of his afternoon show on Wednesday (14 February).

“An absolute broadcasting titan. The man who made it sound so effortless, but worked the hardest out of everyone, to be in this slot will forever be an honour.”

Wright hosted the afternoon show on Radio 2 for 23 years.

Wright was found ‘dead by paramedics at home' as police say death was ‘not suspicious’

15:24 , Ellie Muir

Wright was found dead by paramedics at his central London flat on Monday morning, according to reports.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told MailOnline: “We were called at 10.07am on Monday 12 February to reports of an incident.”

“We sent a number of resources to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Independent has contacted the London Ambulance Service for comment.

Noel Edmonds ‘mourns’ loss of ‘marvellous Wright

12:59 , Jacob Stolworthy

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning (14 February, Noel Edmonds said: “Steve was one of those very small band – [Terry] Wogan being one of them – who was a brilliant communicator.

“The thing about being a communicator is you are born with it, you can’t fake it. The microphone or the camera will find you if you are trying to be something you’re not and I think the reason why so many people are genuinely distressed by this premature departure is that Steve was a friend, because he could communicate.”

He added: “I mourn the passing of this great talent, this marvellous man. He had integrity, he had sincerity, he had this incredible commitment to the people he would never meet. We are unfortunately coming,

“I think, to the end of that radio era, so please cherish the Ken Bruces and the Tony Blackburns and the Gambos. Cherish them, because we’re coming to the end of an era.”

Dermot O’Leary pays tribute to Wright on ‘This Morning'

11:59 , Jacob Stolworthy

Dermot O’Leary, who has been at Radio 2 for almost two decades, called Wright “kind”, adding on ITV series This Morning: “I’ll never forget, within my first week, it felt like you’re joining a family.

“People who had no reason to went out of their way, these you know, proper titans of broadcast, went out of the way to make sure you’re welcome. Just go, ‘Hello, young man. How’s it going? You’re doing so well’.

“The pep talk… Just genuinely a really inclusive guy when he really didn’t have to be.”

Radio 2 presenters in tears on air after Steve Wright death

11:29 , Jacob Stolworthy

Chris Evans pays touching tribute to Wright

10:29 , Jacob Stolworthy

Chris Evans has shared a tribute to Steve Wright, calling him “the soundtrack to millions of our afternoons”.

The former Radio 1 and 2 DJ said Wright was to afternoons what radio legend Sir Terry Wogan was to breakfast.

Wake Up To Wogan ran on Radio 2 from 1993 to 2009, and was the most-listened-to radio show in the UK.

Greg James opens show with Steve Wright’s jingle

09:29 , Jacob Stolworthy

Those tuning into Greg James’ breakfast show on Radio 1 would have been met with Steve Wright’s famous jingle.

"There was only gonna be one song to start," the DJ said. "Loved the show, Steve."

Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James opened with Steve Wright’s theme this morning. pic.twitter.com/KypfBRNB84 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2024

Alex Jones pays tribute on ‘The One Show'

08:29 , Jacob Stolworthy

“As part of the Radio 2 family, I know how shocked and upset everybody will be feeling,” Alex Jones said at the start of Tuesday’s episode of The One Show (13 February).

“Steve had such a strong connection with his listeners and has been a familiar voice in people's lives for many many years – lots of us, really, since we were children.”

She added: “We’re still in shock at the news really, and tomorrow we’ll pay a bigger tribute to Steve on the show.”

Greg James hails ‘king of jingles'

07:59 , Tom Murray

Radio 1 DJ Greg James wrote on X: “Steve was always so excited and interested to hear about what was going on at Radio 1 whenever we chatted. And I felt so lucky to be able to nerd out about radio with him.

“He essentially started the ‘zoo format’ in UK that you now hear everywhere. A true pioneer.

“Oh my god and that theme tune - iconic. Long live THE BIG SHOW.”

Paul Gambaccini calls Wright ‘one of the all time greats’

07:19 , Tom Murray

In an Instagram video, fellow radio host Gambaccini said: “He (Wright) was not only the best at what he did, he was basically the only at what he did.”

Alison Moyet calls Steve Wright’s death ‘the end of an era'

06:21 , Tom Murray

Singer Alison Moyet said Steve Wright’s death “marks the end of an era”.

“Indefatigable and spirited. A kind, good natured, generous presence welcoming us into the airwaves of our days, Goodbye Mr. I’m glad you were there,” she wrote.

The passing of Steve Wright truly marks the end of an era for so many of us. Indefatigable and spirited. A kind, good natured, generous presence welcoming us into the airwaves of our days,

Goodbye Mr. I’m glad you were there. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) February 13, 2024

Jack Dee calls Wright ‘a one-man best ever audience’

05:20 , Tom Murray

The comedian Jack Dee has paid tribute to Steve Wright, saying: “Very sad news about Steve Wright. I was lucky enough to go on his show many times. He was so generous and fun. A one-man best ever audience, he had that rare gift of making being interviewed fun. RIP friend.”

Very sad news about Steve Wright. I was lucky enough to go on his show many times. He was so generous and fun. A one-man best ever audience, he had that rare gift of making being interviewed fun. RIP friend. x — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) February 13, 2024

‘The One Show’ to pay tribute on Wednesday

00:28 , Tom Murray

The One Show host Alex Jones said the show will pay “a bigger tribute” to Steve Wright during tomorrow’s programme.

At the start of the BBC One show on Tuesday, she said everybody will be feeling “shocked and upset” by the broadcaster’s death.

“Steve had such a strong connection with his listeners and has been a familiar voice in people’s lives for many, many years.”

She added: “We’re still in shock at the news really, and tomorrow we’ll pay a bigger tribute to Steve on the show.”

Alistair Campbell says Wright was a ‘terrific broadcaster’ and one of BBC Radio 2’s ‘brightest lights'

Tuesday 13 February 2024 23:50 , Tom Murray

Alistair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former director of communications, has paid tribute to Wright, writing: “Steve Wright was a lovely man and a terrific broadcaster. Never talked to him without feeling better about the world afterwards. Really sad to hear he has died. Radio 2 has lost one of its brightest lights RIP.”

Steve Wright was a lovely man and a terrific broadcaster. Never talked to him without feeling better about the world afterwards. Really sad to hear he has died. Radio 2 has lost one of its brightest lights RIP — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 13, 2024

Impressionist Jon Culshaw says he has been ‘absolutely knocked sideways’ by Wright’s death

Tuesday 13 February 2024 23:12 , Tom Murray

“Absolutely knocked sideways by the news that dear Steve Wright has left us,” the Dead Ringers star wrote on X. “Feels surreal.. I owe him such a great deal.. He was such an exciting professional, pure inventive brilliance. A spark and spontaneous flare like no other.. Loved the show Steve.. and you X.”

Absolutely knocked sideways by the news that dear Steve Wright has left us. Feels surreal.. I owe him such a great deal.. He was such an exciting professional, pure inventive brilliance. A spark and spontaneous flare like no other.. Loved the show Steve.. and you X #SteveWright — Jon Culshaw (@jonculshaw) February 13, 2024

Craig Charles: ‘Still finding it hard to believe that the broadcasting legend Steve wright has passed away’

Tuesday 13 February 2024 22:50 , Sonal Hayat

“I was his dep for more years than I care to remember,” Charles remembered on X. “He lived for radio. He was generous with his time and knowledge. Total radio geek and revolutionary in his day RIP Steve.”

Still finding it hard to believe that the broadcasting legend Steve wright has passed away. I was his dep for more years than I care to remember. He lived for radio.He was generous with his time and knowledge. Total radio geek and revolutionary in his day

RIP Steve — Craig Charles (@CCfunkandsoul) February 13, 2024

Tony Blackburn pays tribute to Steve Wright after presenter's death aged 69

Tuesday 13 February 2024 22:23 , Tom Murray

Hugh Laurie: ‘Steve Wright was so damn good'

Tuesday 13 February 2024 21:37 , Tom Murray

That’s it, that’s the tweet.

He’s not wrong.

Steve Wright was so damn good. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) February 13, 2024

Richard Osman says Wright ‘made radio seem so joyous'

Tuesday 13 February 2024 19:57 , Tom Murray

“As a teenager the job I wanted most in the world was to be part of Steve Wright's posse,” Pointless co-host Osman wrote on X. “He made radio seem so joyous. What terribly sad news, and what a brilliant broadcaster he was.”

As a teenager the job I wanted most in the world was to be part of Steve Wright's posse. He made radio seem so joyous. What terribly sad news, and what a brilliant broadcaster he was. https://t.co/C8EuyoovCP — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 13, 2024

Piers Morgan calls Wright ‘one of Britain’s greatest ever radio broadcasters’

Tuesday 13 February 2024 19:39 , Tom Murray

On X, Morgan shared a photo of himself and Wright alongside the caption: “RIP Steve Wright, 69. One of Britain’s greatest ever radio broadcasters. A brilliantly creative, funny, warm, intelligent, hard-working & energetic man. Absolutely loved him, on and off air. So sad to hear this news. Thanks for all the wonderful entertainment, Steve.”

RIP Steve Wright, 69.

One of Britain’s greatest ever radio broadcasters.

A brilliantly creative, funny, warm, intelligent, hard-working & energetic man. Absolutely loved him, on and off air. So sad to hear this news. Thanks for all the wonderful entertainment, Steve. 😥 pic.twitter.com/N96cps1mY5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2024

Ken Bruce pays tribute

Tuesday 13 February 2024 19:38 , Tom Murray

Bruce, another stalwart of BBC Radio has paid tribute to Wright, sharing on X: “Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio.”

Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio. — Ken Bruce (@RealKenBruce) February 13, 2024

Matt Lucas says Wright ‘was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all'

Tuesday 13 February 2024 18:20 , Kevin Perry

Comedian and actor Matt Lucas writes on social media: “Steve Wright was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all. So gifted and natural and engaging. It was always a pleasure and an honour to appear on his show. What a huge loss.”

Steve Wright was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all. So gifted and natural and engaging. It was always a pleasure and an honour to appear on his show. What a huge loss. — Matt Lucas HQ (@RealMattLucas) February 13, 2024

Big mouth strikes again

Tuesday 13 February 2024 18:18 , Kevin Perry

Another classic shot from the archives: Here’s Wright along with Bruno Brookes, Janice Long, Simon Bates and a huge pair of false teeth promoting BBC Radio One in 1985.

(Rogers/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Richard Hammond says: ‘I’ve lost my hero'

Tuesday 13 February 2024 18:14 , Kevin Perry

Former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond wrote in memory of Wright: “I’ve lost my hero.”

“Steve Wright has left us,” he continued. “Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He was the reason I started my career. Steve, you changed radio and thus broadcasting for us and shall be very, very sadly missed. Go Well.”

I’ve lost my hero.

Steve Wright has left us. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

He was the reason I started my career.

Steve, you changed radio and thus broadcasting for us and shall be very, very sadly missed. Go Well. — Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) February 13, 2024

Wright promoting Red Nose Day ‘89

Tuesday 13 February 2024 18:08 , Kevin Perry

Here’s a lovely archive shot of Wright with fellow BBC radio DJs Simon Bates and Gary Davies promoting Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 10, 1989.

(Douglas Doig/Express/Getty Images)

Phil Daniels says Wright told him they looked like each other

Tuesday 13 February 2024 18:01 , Kevin Perry

Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels has posted a photo of himself in 1983’s Meantime along with a vintage shot of Wright.

“Nighty Night Steve Wright .. he always said I looked like him in Meantime,” wrote Daniel. “what a compliment”

Nighty Night Steve Wright .. he always said I looked like him in Meantime .. what a compliment xxxx pic.twitter.com/F07WHxhApA — Phil Daniels (@1phildaniels) February 13, 2024

Richard Branson calls Wright “a true gentleman presenter"

Tuesday 13 February 2024 17:58 , Kevin Perry

Virgin founder and business magnate Richard Branson has posted his own tribute to Wright on social media, calling the late DJ “a true gentleman presenter who was loved by all.”

He added: “It was a pleasure to have known Steve over the years. Sending love to his family and to all who have lost special friends recently.”

RIP to Steve Wright - a true gentleman presenter who was loved by all. It was a pleasure to have known Steve over the years. Sending love to his family and to all who have lost special friends recently. pic.twitter.com/ZlJECK1BNU — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 13, 2024

Sara Cox remembers Wright live on Radio 2

Tuesday 13 February 2024 17:40 , Kevin Perry

On her Radio 2 show, an audibly emotional Sara Cox paid tribute to Wright.

“I don’t know what to say about the news of Steve Wright’s passing except we are all absolutely devastated and shocked and blindsided by this news,” said Cox.

“Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster and a really, really kind person. He was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family. I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too. I imagine you're feeling sad, too, and we are here for your messages...

“We've all lost a lovely friend who's been a big part of our lives for so many years. So, we're going to try and do Steve proud for the rest of the show, and we're going to play the music that he loved so much...”

Cox then played Glen Campbell’s classic “Wichita Lineman”, a favourite of Wright’s.

Paddy McGuinness calls Wright ‘a giant of broadcasting’

Tuesday 13 February 2024 17:35 , Tom Murray

“A giant of broadcasting who made the job look effortless,” Top Gear host McGuinness shared on Twitter/X. “Steve Wright in the afternoon was a big part of my formative years. It was such an honour to appear on his shows and see the master at work. RIP Steve Wright.”

A giant of broadcasting who made the job look effortless. Steve Wright in the afternoon was a big part of my formative years. It was such an honour to appear on his shows and see the master at work. RIP Steve Wright. — Paddy McGuinness ❤️ (@PaddyMcGuinness) February 13, 2024

Danny Baker remembers ‘a genuine radio star'

Tuesday 13 February 2024 17:30 , Kevin Perry

Wright’s fellow broadcaster Danny Baker has paid tribute to the late BBC DJ on social media, calling him “a thoroughly good man, a genuine radio star and a loyal chum. This is a dreadful shock.”

Steve Wright was a thoroughly good man, a genuine radio star and a loyal chum. This is a dreadful shock. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) February 13, 2024

BBC Director General calls Wright a ‘truly wonderful broadcaster'

Tuesday 13 February 2024 17:28 , Kevin Perry

Tim Davie, the BBC Director General, has lead tributes to Wright.

“All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news,” said Davie.

“Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional - passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”