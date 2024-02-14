Steve Wright found dead at home after paramedics called to incident'

Radio DJ Steve Wright was reportedly found dead at his flat in London after paramedics were called to an “incident”.

The veteran broadcaster, who presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon and fronted Top of the Pops, died on Monday aged 69.

According to The Mail, emergency services raced to the address in Marylebone just after 10am where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While his death was "unexpected", it is not being treated as suspicious.

The London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.07am on Monday 12 February to reports of an incident.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene."

This story is breaking, more to follow