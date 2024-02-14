Steve Wright was found dead at London home by paramedics after ‘incident’

Police said Steve Wright's 'unexpected' death is not being treated as suspicious - Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

Steve Wright was found dead after paramedics were called to an “incident” at his central London flat.

Emergency services rushed to the home of the radio presenter in Marylebone, close to the BBC’s headquarters, on Monday morning.

Police have said the “unexpected” death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.07am on Monday, February 12, to reports of an incident.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Flowers were left outside the Radio 2 studios following the news of the DJ's death - MAHI

Details emerged after Wright’s family announced his death on Tuesday, delivering the bad news to “the millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities”.

BBC director-general Tim Davie led tributes to the DJ following the news, saying that Wright was “a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades”.

