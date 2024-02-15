Steve Wright: Friend of radio DJ says he 'died of a broken heart' after his show was axed by BBC

DJ Steve Wright “died from a broken heart” after being axed from his radio show, a friend has claimed.

Wright was a fixture on BBC Radio 1 and then 2 for more than four decades, attracting millions of listeners.

In 2022, he was removed from his afternoon Radio 2 slot and replaced by Scott Mills, although he continued to present Sunday Love Songs on the station.

Celebrity publicist Gary Farrow criticised BBC bosses who deemed his 69-year-old friend Steve "too old", saying there was no one more "current".

He told The Sun: "Steve lived for that show, he absolutely loved it - and the listeners loved him. My view is that he died from a broken heart."

Police and paramedics were called to Wright’s home on Monday morning after reports of "an incident" at his central London flat.

Emergency services rushed to the home of the radio presenter in Marylebone, west London. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the "unexpected" death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Mr Farrow added: "From what I know, he didn't have any real medical problems - he was always taking vitamins and popping pills.

"Sure, he didn't really eat broccoli and he liked McDonald's, but he was such a character, the likes of which I don't think we will see again. He would spend hours and hours researching before a show, checking out guests and doing his homework. Radio was his life.

"He was Mr Showbiz. He was the first to discuss and champion new books, films, records and TV shows, and so progressive in that respect.

"So quite how the BBC could decide he was 'too old' or not current enough is a joke.

"There was no one more current or on the pulse than Steve. There was no one more relevant."

Tributes have poured in from former colleagues, including radio presenter Paul Gambaccini, who recalled on ITV's This Morning how Wright would come into the studio hours before his show to ensure he was prepared.

He said: "He knew what he was going to do [and] when and that's when the greats like Noel [Edmonds] and Chris Evans shone. They made it sound like it was off the cuff, but it was really well planned.

“And Steve stayed afterwards. He gave us his life for 44 years, five days a week and then sixwith Love Songs.”

A string of older presenters have left or been sidelined at Radio 2 in recent years, with younger hosts being drafted in to replace them.

Critics have accused station chiefs of chasing younger listeners at the expense of alienating swathes of loyal fans.