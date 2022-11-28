Steven Avery's 'alternate suspect' appeal in Teresa Halbach murder case rejected by state prosecutors as fiction

Steven Avery is escorted from the Manitowoc County Jail to the Manitowoc County Courthouse on Feb. 5, 2007, in Manitowoc as jury selection began. Avery and his nephew, Branden Dassey, were convicted of killing Teresa Halbach.

MANITOWOC − Steven Avery's attempt to land a new trial by painting another person as the killer of photographer Teresa Halbach has been rejected by prosecutors as a work of fiction that they say courts should immediately ignore.

Avery filed an appeal in August presenting claims that another man could have committed the 2005 killing, a Manitowoc County murder case that spawned the 10-part Netflix documentary "Making a Murderer." Appeals attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 100-page argument that said the "alternative suspect" argument presented enough evidence that Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz should schedule another hearing.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette is not identifying the man named in Zellner's brief because he has not been charged in this case. At the moment, there is nothing on the court calendar related to the Avery case.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Kumfer, in a 38-page filing, wrote that Avery's team presents "a misrepresentation of the facts" that fails to establish a possible motive for the alternative suspect.

Among other things, Zellner had argued that the alternative suspect was able to plant the key to Halbach's SUV on Avery's property. The key, which police say they found after multiple searches of Avery's trailer, became an essential element in Avery's conviction.

The Halbach killing, and the legal case that followed it, became the fodder for "Making a Murderer," a wildly popular series that raised questions about the fairness of a system in which defendants with little or no income, including Avery and nephew and co-defendant Brendan Dassey, are matched against police, prosecutors who are elected by the public, and a court system funded by property taxes.

Numerous appeals from Avery and Dassey have failed to persuade judges to overturn their convictions and set them free.

