Steven Copeland draws 7 year prison sentence for sex crimes involving a minor

COSHOCTON − Steven W. Copeland, 35, of Coshocton, was sentenced in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Copeland was indicted in November with 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth-degree felonies, from an incident on July 28, and one count of importuning, a third-degree felony, from an incident from April 13 to July 28. The importuning charge stated that Copeland solicited a law enforcement officer who was posing as a juvenile and whom he believed was under the age of 13.

Copeland, as part of a plea deal on July 18, entered guilty pleas to the pandering charges with the importuning charge being dismissed.

On Sept. 8, he received 6 months on each pandering charge to run consecutively for an aggregate term of seven years in prison. He will have to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years. He received 20 days of credit for local incarceration. He will serve five years of post release control.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton man sentenced to 7 years for sex crimes