Steven Crowder hospitalized, has message for his fans: Death, 'he's a d***'

Conservative pundit Steven Crowder posted a photo of himself Tuesday in a hospital bed, telling his audience he'd been close to death.

"Last night took a turn for the worse," Crowder tweeted. "Ever actually get so close that you can physically feel death? He’s a d***."

"The good news is, it’s fixable and these things happen," he continued. "I’ll be back before you know it. Thanks for the support."

SIMONE BILES DRAWS CHEERS — AND JEERS — FOR WITHDRAWING FROM OLYMPIC EVENT OVER MENTAL HEALTH

Last night took a turn for the worse. Ever actually get so close that you can physically feel death? He’s a dick. The good news is, it’s fixable and these things happen. I’ll be back before you know it. Thanks for the support. pic.twitter.com/PvOOSi2ROK — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 27, 2021



Crowder posted in late June that he was having surgery to fix a "genetic defect," later elaborating that he had a "connective tissue disorder" causing his "chest caving in on [his] heart."

One of my faves to relax with pre-surgery. pic.twitter.com/Wj2eqatdXE — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 30, 2021



He said he had "pectus surgery" in early July and has since provided updates to his followers on his medical condition. The procedure is a possible treatment for a condition called pectus excavatum, where a person's breastbone is sunk into their chest, according to Mayo Clinic.

Recovering. Much appreciation for the prayers and well wishes. pic.twitter.com/UK6gSfEWUB — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 8, 2021



After posting a video on July 23 of himself at a shooting range, Crowder said he experienced a lung collapse that would set back his recovery.

Story continues

Mild lung collapse. Sounds worse than it is, and I’ll get the function back, but recovery is going to take longer than I was aiming for. Apologies. Updates soon. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 23, 2021



Crowder posted a video to his YouTube channel Thursday titled "I'm Getting Heart Surgery..." showing a discussion with a doctor about replacing Crowder's rib cage with titanium rods.

"If I have titanium rods, would that be bulletproof?" Crowder asked.

"You would be pretty close," the doctor responded.

Crowder jokes he is undergoing a procedure to become "the bionic man."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Crowder has 5.5 million subscribers on his Louder With Crowder YouTube channel and 996,000 subscribers on his secondary channel, CrowderBits.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Healthcare, YouTube, News, Health

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Steven Crowder hospitalized, has message for his fans: Death, 'he's a d***'