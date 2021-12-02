Steven Henshaw: 2 from Berks charged in killing of Exeter Township man [Update]

Dec. 2—Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Central Berks Regional Police Chief Raymond Serafin today announced murder charges against two Exeter Township men who used a sword to kill a township man over a $300 drug debt.

William W. Smoot Jr., 47, and Joseph Lachina, 28, were charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder, tampering with evidence, conspiracy and related counts in the Oct. 25 slaying of Anthony DelCollo, 28, of Exeter Township. Both men were already in Berks County Prison on other charges.

DelCollo's body was found about 2:40 p.m. by a passerby along the edge of a Rotary Park along List Road in Lower Alsace Township. The body was on a paved area about 20 feet off the road.

In a press conference in the Lower Alsace Township building, Adams and Serafin said DelCollo regular bought drugs from Smoot.

The arrests were the result of an exhaustive investigation. Investigators linked a pickup truck that was recorded on security cameras being driven from the crime scene shortly after the body was discovered.

This story will be updated.