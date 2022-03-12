Steven Henshaw: 2 men dead after shooting in Reading [Update]

Mar. 11—Two men were fatally shot late Thursday night on a northwest Reading street, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Miltimore Street, near West Oley Street, at 11:45 p.m. for a report of the shooting and found two victims, investigators said. A 24-year-old male victim died at the scene, and a 37-year-old male victim was transported by ambulance to Reading Hospital, where he died, police said in a news release.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said the incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

The shooting incident happened about two blocks from another double-fatal shooting of two teens at a convenience store lot at Schuylkill Avenue and West Greenwich Street on Feb. 20.

Police on Friday did not release further details of the latest killing, but said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the criminal investigations division at 610-655-6246. Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.