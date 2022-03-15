Steven Henshaw: 2 men stabbed during scuffle in Reading home

Mar. 14—Two men were stabbed in an Oakbrook Homes residence after an argument Friday afternoon escalated into a fight, Reading police said.

One of the victims, identified as Ruben Rodriguez Jr., 29, was taken into custody at Reading Hospital, where he was driven by private vehicle. Police said they recovered the knife that he used to stab a male, with whom he was fighting and stabbed once in the side.

Rodriguez of the 500 block of East Wyomissing Boulevard was charged with aggravated and simple assault and reckless endangerment. He was free on $50,000 following arraignment Sunday before District Judge Sandra L. Fegley in Reading.

Witnesses said Rodriguez was stabbed multiple times by Marcelino Orozco-Tinoco, 46, of Reading as others in the home were trying to separate Rodriguez and the other stabbing victim inside the home in the 500 block of East Wyomissing Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Orozco-Tinoco on the second floor at the top of the stairs with a folding dual-blade knife tucked in his waistband. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated and simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Orozco-Tinoco of the 100 block of South Third Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 following arraignment Friday night before District Judge Brian K. Strand in Reading Central Court.