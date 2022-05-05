Steven Henshaw: 3 suspects arrested in Reading day after Shillington armed robbery

May 4—Three men are in Berks County Prison, arrested following a swift interagency investigation that began Monday when Shillington police responded to a borough residence in the middle of the night for a report of an armed robbery.

The investigation led police to a residence in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading where they arrested the three suspects: Esteban Pagan-Santiago, 45, who lived in the home; Fernando Febles, 35, of the 1000 block of Perry Street, Reading; and Jose M. Osorio, 44, of the first block of Valley Road, Upper Bern Township.

Each defendant was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail after arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge David E. Glass in Reading Central Court. They all face a felony count of receiving stolen property. Pagan-Santiago was also charged with robbery.

According to investigators:

The victim, who works as a roofing contractor, told police that shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, three men stole his pickup truck that contained more than $10,000 in tools, ladders and roofing materials. One of them showed a gun, he said.

Further details about the robbery were unavailable.

Shillington police asked Berks County detectives to assist in the investigation in part because of a language barrier between police and the Spanish-speaking victim.

Borough Officer Duane Witman went to the detectives office Tuesday morning where he interviewed the victim with the help of county Detective Sgt. Gerardo Vega, who is bilingual.

County Detective Joseph M. Brown was assigned to assist Witman in the subsequent investigation.

Brown checked to see if any license plate readers recorded the license plate for the victim's truck shortly around the time it was stolen. He learned the truck traveled westbound on the Buttonwood Street Bridge about 2 a.m. and eastbound over the Penn Street Bridge about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Brown also checked for other vehicles traveling at the same time at those locations and identified a car registered to a home in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading.

Witman and Brown went to the home Tuesday and found the car parked in front of the home.

In the breezeway between two homes, they spotted Pagan-Santiago. While waiting for assistance, Brown spotted two other males, later identified as Febles and Osorio in the backyard.

Members of the Reading Police Department were nearby finishing up on an unrelated incident. They responded to a request for assistance and helped take all three suspects to the garage in the rear of the property.

A search of the garage revealed some of the victim's property, including a compressor and roofing tools. Through an investigation, they learned some of the victim's property was sold to a known person in Reading.

It was unclear if the truck was recovered.