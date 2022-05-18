Steven Henshaw: 4 people, including suspect, injured after knife attack in Reading home

May 17—A Lehigh County man remained in Berks County Prison on Tuesday following his arrest a day earlier when police said he attacked a woman with a knife in a Reading home, leaving her with a sliced chin, two people who protected her with sliced palms and the suspect with multiple knife wounds.

Guiseppe Bruno, 31, of Macungie was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Monday night before District Judge Carissa L. Johnson in Reading Central Court.

Bruno faces three counts of aggravated assault and related charges.

According to police:

The three victims all provided similar accounts, saying Bruno, whom they knew by the nickname "G," was visiting when the incident unfolded about 12:45 p.m. Monday in the second-floor hallway of a house in the 1600 block of Locust Street. One of the victims, a woman, asked Bruno to leave the residence, which made him angry.

She slammed the door closed on him, and he broke it, punched her in the face, pulled out a knife and tried to stab her.

The other two victims tried to get the knife from Bruno and suffered injuries to their palms. Emergency medical crews attended to the three victims, but it was unclear if they were transported to a hospital.

Bruno left the residence and was seen walking north in the alleyway behind the house. A short time later, a witness reported Bruno was walking on Kutztown Road in Muhlenberg Township. Reading and Muhlenberg police responded and found Bruno at Eighth and Darby streets.

Bruno was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso and an arm. He said he suffered the injuries when he fell down the stairs onto the knife. He was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.